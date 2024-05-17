Religious, community leaders unite in solidarity after cultural attacks

Religious and community leaders from across Bendigo have banded together in a show of unity against recent attacks on sacred and cultural sites in the city which have been labelled an "act of terrorism".
City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf and member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards joined representatives from the RSL and the Chinese, Indian, Muslim, Catholic, Anglican and Buddhist communities to condemn acts of vandalism on Bendigo's monuments.
The community has been shocked and outraged this week after it was revealed an oily liquid had been thrown on artwork and statues at the Golden Dragon Museum, the Great Stupa, White Hills Cemetery and Sacred Heart Cathedral.
It has since come to light that the Soldiers Memorial Institute and statues in the CBD were also targeted.
In a joint statement, the cultural, faith and community leaders spoke of the "personal hurt" to the groups and wider community.
"Whilst the deplorable, senseless and deliberate actions of two people have shocked and disappointed us all, we take heart from the response we have seen from the community," the leaders said in the statement.
"One of Greater Bendigo's greatest assets is its rich cultural fabric and we are proud that, when tested, this fabric is only strengthened."
The mayor described the attacks as "senseless acts of vandalism".
"People are looking at things being targeted and are asking 'why?'," Cr Metcalf said.
"The Chinese and Jewish (memorials), the Golden Dragon Museum, the RSL, the cathedral, the Great Stupa - it's a very broad attack."
Cr Metcalf said the community was "outraged" and the gathering of leaders was a chance to "stand together and oppose what is happening in our city".
"It's absolutely lovely bringing the faith leaders together to say 'we are united'," she said, a sentiment echoed by Ms Edwards
"We come here to stand in solidarity and condemn these acts of terrorism ... in the strongest possible terms," Ms Edwards said.
"We don't understand why it has happened ... (but) we want to make sure these acts of terrorism never happen again.
"We have a strong and passionate community and we are not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour."
In their statement, the community leaders said their "common resolve is strengthened".
"We stand together today committed to a Greater Bendigo where everyone is welcome, valued and respected," they said.
