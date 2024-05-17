Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Religious, community leaders unite in solidarity after cultural attacks

DC
By David Chapman
May 17 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Religious, cultural and community leaders unite in solidarity to stand against vandalism of Bendigo's treasures. From left are Doug Lougoon (Bendigo Chinese Association), Brian Lougoon (Sacred Heart Cathedral), Glen Ludeman (Bendigo District RSL), Heather Marten (Anglican Church), Atalla Khawaldeh (Muslim community), Ian Green (The Great Stupa), mayor Andrea Metcalf, Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards, Heri Febriyanto (Bendigo Inter-faith Council), Deeptha Wickramaratna (Bodhi Dhamma Vihara), Abhishek Awasthi (Indian Association of Bendigo) and City of Greater Bendigo CEO Andrew Cooney. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Religious, cultural and community leaders unite in solidarity to stand against vandalism of Bendigo's treasures. From left are Doug Lougoon (Bendigo Chinese Association), Brian Lougoon (Sacred Heart Cathedral), Glen Ludeman (Bendigo District RSL), Heather Marten (Anglican Church), Atalla Khawaldeh (Muslim community), Ian Green (The Great Stupa), mayor Andrea Metcalf, Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards, Heri Febriyanto (Bendigo Inter-faith Council), Deeptha Wickramaratna (Bodhi Dhamma Vihara), Abhishek Awasthi (Indian Association of Bendigo) and City of Greater Bendigo CEO Andrew Cooney. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Religious and community leaders from across Bendigo have banded together in a show of unity against recent attacks on sacred and cultural sites in the city which have been labelled an "act of terrorism".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.