Anderson, Hester crowned Golf Central Victoria champions | Photos

Flynn Anderson and Stephanie Hester were crowned Golf Central Victoria champions for the 2024 season.
Anderson, who plays at Neangar Park and is the reigning Bendigo Golf Club champion as well, fired a brilliant seven-under par 64 to win the men's event by five shots from Axedale's Marcus Gill.
Hester, from Heathcote Golf Club, finished with a six-over par 78 to edge out Belvoir Park's Marianne Stottrup by three shots.
Anderson had nine birdies and two bogeys for his round.
"Winning the club championship at Bendigo was amazing, but winning the district championship is the next step because you're playing against the best players from all round the district,'' Anderson said.
"To be able to play really good golf under pressure and win against a quality field like that means a lot to me."
The victory capped a solid two months of golf for the 19-year-old. In the past eight weeks at Neangar Park he's had three rounds of 64 and a career-best 63.
After Sunday's success, Anderson plays off a handicap of +2.5.
"Hopefully, by the end of the year I'll be playing off +4,'' he said.
"I did get down to +3, but I went through a rough patch where I was swapping between putters like a fool.
"I should have just stuck to the putter I had. I went back to it the day before the district champs, so I know now that it's the one I should be using.
"I have my touch back on the greens now."
The talented teen will spend the rest of 2024 playing as many amateur tournament events as he can as preparation for a crack at the Australian PGA Tour School in 12 months time.
Hester, who was unavailable for comment, broke through for a well-deserved victory.
The women's golf co-ordinator at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Hester produced 18 holes of solid golf to claim the district's top prize.
Stottrup's round of 81 earned her the senior women's title, while Belvoir Park's Paul Treloar won the men's senior crown after he shot a round of 76.
Bendigo Golf Club's Cooper Rea won the junior title for the second-straight year.
Rea fired a 71 and defeated Heathcote's Jesper Wallace on the first play-off hole.
