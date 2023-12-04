Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 4 December 2023
Photos

Anderson's birdie blitz in Bendigo club championship

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated December 4 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
Flynn Anderson on his way to an impressive victory in the Bendigo Golf Club championship. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Flynn Anderson on his way to an impressive victory in the Bendigo Golf Club championship. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

One of the young guns of central Victorian golf etched his name into the history books at the Bendigo Golf Club.

AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

