Anderson's birdie blitz in Bendigo club championship

One of the young guns of central Victorian golf etched his name into the history books at the Bendigo Golf Club.
Flynn Anderson claimed his first Bendigo Golf Club championship when he dominated Sunday's 36-hole match play final.
The 18-year-old showed his class when he defeated Glenn Rea 10 and 9 in a one-sided final.
The victory came two days after Anderson finished tied for 23rd at the prestigious Dunes Medal - a four-round event for some of the best amateurs in Australia.
"After playing four-straight days of golf I was pretty dialled in,'' Anderson said of his win at Bendigo.
"I was confident that I had the ability to win, but I wasn't expecting to win by that much.
"It feels amazing (to win). Before we started the two stroke rounds of the event I drove into the car park at the club and saw the car park that's allocated to the club champion out the front and I thought that would be nice.
"Having my name on the trophy next to all the other names that have won it is very nice."
Anderson said his experience at The Dunes helped him win on home soil.
"On day one [at The Dunes] I shot one-under in some brutal wind and in the second round I shot four-over in the worst rain and wind I've ever played in,'' Anderson said.
"I had a shocker on day three and had an 83. I didn't have a good day and it all caught up with me a bit. I played much better on day four where I had another round of four-over.
"The day I had 83 I was coming third at the time and played in the last group, so I put all this pressure on myself and I went out and blew it instead of having fun like I did the previous two days.
"The first two days and the last day at The Dunes I went in without any expectations and didn't try to shoot five-under.
"That's the attitude I took into Bendigo. I had fun and I played well."
In other grades at Bendigo, Mark Lewis won back-to-back A-reserves titles, while 16-year-old Micthell Cakebread won the B-Grade club championship on a countback after a three-way tie with Brendon Lummis and Noel Slater.
In C-Grade, Peter Harrison was a convincing winner by 10 shots.
