Central Victorian golfers shine at Axedale Golf Club

August 29 2023 - 10:00am
Janelle Brown, Morten Hafkamp and Cooper Rea after their tournament wins at Axedale. Picture contributed
Morten Hafkamp, Janelle Brown and Cooper Rea were the big winners at the weekend's Golf Central Victoria District Championships.

