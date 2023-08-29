Morten Hafkamp, Janelle Brown and Cooper Rea were the big winners at the weekend's Golf Central Victoria District Championships.
Axedale Golf Club was in pristine condition as a quality field of 49 players went head-to-head in the premier central Victorian tournament for the season.
After losing last year's men's Champion of Champions title in a play-off, Hafkamp gained redemption when he won this year's title in a play-off.
Neangar Park's Hafkamp, who fired a four-over par 73, defeated Belvoir Park's John Kerr in a sudden-death play-off.
The men's nett event was taken out by Neangar Park's Anthony Jelbart (68) on a countback from Axedale's Owen Davies.
Brown claimed the women's Champion of Champions crown in fine fashion.
The Neangar Park member fired an 84 off the stick to be three shots clear of her nearest rival Joy Kennedy of Axedale.
In the nett event, Axedale's Dianne Wenzlau had a 71 to win from clubmate Therese Lynch on 75.
The junior championship was won by Bendigo Golf Club's Cooper Rea with a score of 78.
The Golf Central Victoria committee now turns its attention to the representative team attending the Victorian Country Week Championships to be held in the Latrobe Valley in the last week of September.
Meanwhile, Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin was victorious at the Port Macquarie Pro-Am.
On two tough days for scoring, Martin fired rounds of 71 and 70 to be three-under par for the tournament - joint first with Queenslander Dillon Hart.
Only three players in the field of 56 broke par for the tournament.
Martin also finished tied for eighth at the two-day Hawks Nest Beachside Pro-Am.
The Pro-Am series is an important part of Martin's build-up for his decut on the DP World Tour next year.
