The Addy's weekend football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

GISBORNE v GOLDEN SQUARE
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Following a 0-2 start to the season Golden Square has got its premiership defence back on an even keel now at 2-2 with consecutive wins over Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat.
Now comes an almighty challenge for Square as it comes up against a Gisborne outfit that is in ominous form.
Gisborne has crushed South Bendigo and Maryborough by a combined 413 points over the past fortnight during which it has booted 70 goals to a meagre six.
Gisborne is the BFNL's No.1 ranked contested possession side with 180 per game and also ranked No.1 for clearances (53) and hit-outs (63) on the back of ruckman Braidon Blake's impressive start to the season.
Great test for the travelling Golden Square to pit itself against an opponent that too will be welcoming the challenge from one of its most respected rivals.
Big day for Gisborne with former skipper Jarrad Lynch playing his 200th senior game to add to the occasion for the home side.
Last time: Golden Square 14.12 (96) def Gisborne 9.2 (56).
Since 2010: Golden Square 19; Gisborne 10; Drawn 1.
Selection: Gisborne.
KANGAROO FLAT v EAGLEHAWK
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Eaglehawk players who were part of last year's team will certainly need no reminding of what happened last time the Hawks ventured to Dower Park - they were on the end of the upset of 2023 when the Roos won by three points in round six.
Been one step forward, one step back for the Roos over the past fortnight with their 27-point win over South Bendigo in round three followed by a 79-point hiding from Golden Square last week.
Been a huge first four games by new Roos' recruit Luke Ellings with 35, 34, 40 and 32 touches, providing plenty of midfield spark.
A key out for the Roos with midfielder/forward Harry Whitty suspended for two games after engaging in rough conduct against Golden Square last week.
The Hawks head to Dower Park 2-1 and coming off a 42-point win over Castlemaine last week.
The trio of new ruckman Brayden Frost, who is averaging 43 hit-outs, and midfielders Billy Evans and Joel Mullen have been up and about early, each featuring among the Hawks' best six players in all games so far.
Last time: Eaglehawk 12.13 (85) def Kangaroo Flat 4.7 (31).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 21; Kangaroo Flat 5.
Selection: Eaglehawk.
CASTLEMAINE v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
So far so good for Strathfieldsaye under new coach Luke Freeman, with the Storm 3-0 and coming off a freshen up courtesy of the bye last week.
After its season-opening Good Friday victory over Maryborough Castlemaine continues to chase that second victory having dropped three in a row to South Bendigo, Golden Square and Eaglehawk.
In all three games the Magpies have been either in front or within two goals at three quarter-time, so have been right there, but just haven't been able to finish off in the last term.
When wins have been few and far between like they have for the Magpies for so long learning to capitalise when such situations arise as they have over the past three weeks is the next step in the evolution of Castlemaine's development.
The Magpies haven't beaten the Storm since 2013, so here's another chance at home to start to make inroads against those teams they have long severely battled against.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 22.7 (139) def Castlemaine 10.9 (69).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 24; Castlemaine 1.
Selection: Strathfieldsaye.
SANDHURST v SOUTH BENDIGO
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
The Dragons are now the owners of the BFNL's highest score and record winning margin after their 333-point demolition job on Maryborough last week and look poised for another commanding performance back home at the QEO.
In one of the signs of their midfield dominance the Dragons have allowed just 95 inside 50s in their first three games, while generating 235 themselves.
Plenty of attention has been on the ripping start to the season for Dragons' midfielder Lachlan Tardrew who has already racked up 141 possessions and 42 clearances in his first three games having him as the early favourite for the Michelsen Medal, while fellow mid Noah Walsh has also been tearing it up early, averaging a tick under 35 disposals and Cooper Smith is coming off back-to-back games of 30-plus touches.
While the Dragons are flying at the top of the ladder with a monster percentage of 522.4 it has been a grind the past fortnight for the Bloods with a loss against Kangaroo Flat followed by a 155-point hiding from Gisborne last week.
Another tough day looks ahead for the Bloods as they head back to their former home ground.
Last time: Sandhurst 11.14 (80) def South Bendigo 7.9 (51).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 19; South Bendigo 8.
Selection: Sandhurst.
LADDER: 1. Sandhurst (12), 2. Strathfieldsaye (12), 3. Gisborne (8), 4. Eaglehawk (8), 5. Golden Square (8), 6. Kangaroo Flat (8), 7. Castlemaine (4), 8. South Bendigo (4), 9. Maryborough (0).
HUNTLY v NORTH BENDIGO
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
Opportunity missed for Huntly against Colbinabbin next week and now the Hawks confront the unbeaten ladder-leading Bulldogs.
North Bendigo is the only undefeated team left standing in the competition after making two big statements over the past fortnight with wins over White Hills and Heathcote.
Bulldogs' skipper Aarryn Craig will miss through concussion protocols, but there's no shortage of leadership in the North Bendigo side headed by the well-respected Jordan Ford, whose six goals last week and influence on the contest early were integral in his side's 26-point win over White Hills.
Last time: North Bendigo 22.10 (142) def Huntly 5.10 (40).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 25; Huntly 7.
Selection: North Bendigo.
MOUNT PLEASANT v COLBINABBIN
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
One of the HDFNL's great rivalries between two of its traditional clubs and there's certainly plenty in this game as far as the bigger picture is concerned.
The reigning premier Blues are very much on the backfoot now at 1-3 after last week's upset loss at the hands of LBU.
Costly lapses in one quarter continue to tell the tale of the Blues' season, with last week's second-term drop-off ultimately proving costly.
Like the Blues, Colbinabbin's win-loss record is also in the negative at 2-3, but the Grasshoppers are coming off a victory over Huntly last week to climb into the top five and if they are good enough can get back on an even keel at 3-3, while putting a further dent in the premiership defence of their rivals.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 11.11 (77) def Colbinabbin 5.8 (38).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 17; Mount Pleasant 9.
Selection: Mount Pleasant.
WHITE HILLS v ELMORE
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
Would expect a strong response from White Hills to its first loss of the season when it hosts Elmore.
The Demons suffered their first defeat at the hands of North Bendigo last week in a game where they were jumped early and left with too much ground to make up.
The Demons leaked 20 goals against the Bulldogs after conceding just 26 in their first four games, so getting back to their stingy ways defensively will be among their priorities.
Elmore is still chasing its first win of the season in what has been a tough start to 2024 that doesn't get any easier at Scott Street.
Last time: White Hills 20.16 (136) def Elmore 10.8 (68).
Since 2010: White Hills 20; Elmore 5.
Selection: White Hills.
HEATHCOTE v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Leitchville-Gunbower makes the long road trip to Barrack Reserve to take on the Saints.
The Bombers have gone WLWL over their first four games before a bye last week and now face a difficult assignment against one of the competition's big guns.
Doesn't seem like the Saints are quite firing on all cylinders just yet, but at 4-1 they have given themselves a platform to build on.
As is the case in most HDFNL games there is a ripping battle in the ruck and this game is no different with the Saints' James Orr and Bombers' Jobee Warde to be matched up.
Last time: Heathcote 11.5 (71) def Leitchville-Gunbower 9.10 (64).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 14; Heathcote 13.
Selection: Heathcote.
LADDER: 1. North Bendigo (16), 2. White Hills (16), 3. Heathcote (16), 4. Colbinabbin (8), 5. Leitchville-Gunbower (8), 6. LBU (8), 7. Mount Pleasant (4), 8. Huntly (4), 9. Elmore (0).
MAIDEN GULLY YCW v INGLEWOOD
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Maiden Gully YCW has clawed back eight of the 12 premiership points it was stripped of on the eve of the season owing to its non-fielding of an under-18 team and Saturday offers the chance for the Eagles to get out of the minuses, so to speak.
The Eagles are 2-1 having so far won the games they would have being eyeing off against Calivil United and Mitiamo and this game against the Blues is another such match.
Good response by the Blues to their 0-2 start last week with a 25-point win over Newbridge and the chance to get on a roll now if they can capitalise with upcoming games against the Eagles, Mitiamo and Calivil United.
Last time: Inglewood 14.12 (96) def Maiden Gully YCW 7.7 (49).
Since 2010: Maiden Gully YCW 20; Inglewood 6.
Selection: Inglewood.
MITIAMO v PYRAMID HILL
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
A 0-3 start for the Superoos and a tough task awaits at home against Pyramid Hill.
The Superoos have been more competitive than their record suggests having lost to Maiden Gully YCW by less than a kick a fortnight ago, while they were in front of Calivil United at three quarter-time last week before going down by 26 points.
Going to be hard work for the Superoos to slow down the Bulldogs, who fired off their first major salvo of the season last week in dismantling Bridgewater by 53 points.
Tom McGregor has been outstanding in defence for the Bulldogs over the first month and recruit Damon Hemphill has slotted in nicely.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 25.10 (160) def Mitiamo 7.7 (49).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 20; Mitiamo 11.
Selection: Pyramid Hill.
CALIVIL UNITED v MARONG
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
Full credit to Calivil United in bouncing back from a 200-point hiding from Pyramid Hill to win its next outing against Mitiamo last week by 26 points.
But the level of competition goes up significantly on Saturday for the Demons as they face the ladder-leader Marong.
Been a big two weeks for the Panthers having answered challenges from both Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Pyramid Hill to now be the only undefeated team heading into round five.
The Panthers are being tested on the injury front, with ruckman Michael Bradbury (broken collarbone), forward Matt Riordan (hamstring) and Kyle Manley (broken nose) all worse for wear after last week's win over the Bears.
But one of the great strengths of the Panthers during their back-to-back premiership years has been their depth and that is being called on this season.
Last time: Marong 26.13 (169) def Calivil United 6.6 (42).
Since 2010: Marong 13; Calivil United 12.
Selection: Marong.
BRIDGEWATER v BL-SERPENTINE
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
One of the most eagerly anticipated games of the season to date given the firepower that is at either end.
The Bears' Josh Mellington and Mean Machine's Lachlan Sharp are both recruits into the season and have taken the competition by storm, already with 77 goals between them - Mellington 41 and Sharp 36.
Will certainly be exciting for the spectators to see both on the same field together in what is a game where both sides will be hungry to get back on the winner's list after suffering their first defeats last week.
Doubt the Bears would have lost any admirers for their effort against Marong, while the Mean Machine managing just three goals in a 52-point defeat to Pyramid Hill was a surprise to say the least.
The Mean Machine surely are much better than what they dished up last week and on Saturday against another of the competition's top sides provides a strong opportunity on their home deck to make amends, but will have to do so without Jack Symons, who is serving a one match suspension for rough conduct.
Toughest of all 12 games in this preview to tip.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 17.9 (111) def Bridgewater 9.8 (62).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 24; BL-Serpentine 8.
Selection: Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
