HDFNL: Orr signing fills much-needed ruck vacancy at Heathcote

HEATHCOTE has wasted no time filling its major deficiency in its push to improve on this year's runners-up finish in the Heathcote District league.
With a ruckman the primary recruiting target of coach Andrew Saladino in the off-season, the Saints have signed Kyneton captain James Orr.
Orr is renowned for his tap work and adds to what is already a high quality cohort of ruckmen across the HDFNL.
As well as captaining Kyneton, Orr is also a North Central league Feeny Medal winner with Boort in 2016.
With his signing at Heathcote Orr will now have experienced playing in four of Bendigo's surrounding leagues given his previous stints at Kyneton, with whom he has played with since 2019, Boort (North Central) and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (Loddon Valley).
Orr - who also has previous VFL experience at Frankston, Box Hill and Sandringham - this year averaged 27 hit-outs per game for Kyneton.
"In the end probably not having a ruckman cost us a premiership this year, so it's an area we've been targeting since the grand final," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said on Friday.
"I met with James a few weeks back and we've been able to sign him, which is absolutely massive for the footy club.
"In my two years at the club we just haven't been able to get a ruckman, so it really is a huge signing for us.
"We had to play Braden Padmore in the ruck for most of the year and he's an on-baller, so getting James in changes our structure up completely."
Orr leaves Kyneton as the Tigers are preparing to move into the Riddell District league having transferred out of the BFNL.
The Saints' lack of a recognised ruckman was clearly evident on grand final day last month when Mount Pleasant's Chris Down - who has re-signed with the club - was a dominant force with his tap work in the Blues' 19-point win over the Saints, earning the best on ground medal.
At this stage the only departures from the Saints' grand final team are Shannon Dowsett and Thomas Pain, who are both retiring.
"I don't think we need too much more, but probably a bit more height is what we're after," Saladino said.
"We've got ourselves a ruckman and if we can get ourselves another key forward and perhaps another key defender to help out Bill Direen and Ben Connelly and those guys, that's probably all we need to bring in.
"I feel like there's going to be a lot of younger guys from within like Henry McCarthy, Rhys Bolton, Victor Butler and Callum Birch, who played in the midfield nearly all year for us as an 18-year-old, who are going to keep on improving."
Saladino has earmarked late November for when the Saints are to likely begin their pre-season training.
Meanwhile, Goulburn Valley league club Rochester has signed three players out of the Bendigo league for its 2024 season.
Eaglehawk's Dillon Williams, a past player with the Tigers, Kangaroo Flat's Mitch Trewhella and Kyneton's Bailey McGee have all been announced as signings for Rochester.
Trewhella is making the move to Rochester having just finished runner-up to team-mate Ryan O'Keefe in the Roos' best and fairest.
While Trewhella - a BFNL under-18 George Symons Medal winner in 2019 - is on the move to Rochester, Kangaroo Flat has this week signed Gisborne 2022 premiership player Luke Ellings.
Ellings kicked two goals in the Bulldogs' 2022 grand final win over Strathfieldsaye and was this year Gisborne's No.4 ranked player according to Premier Data.
Midfielder/forward Ellings played all 18 games for Gisborne this year averaging 24.5 disposals, 5.3 marks and 2.8 clearances per game.
"Luke's elite athletic ability and burst speed gives him the X-factor. Luke's strength and ability to create space, powerful tackles and kicking accuracy was integral to Gisborne's 2022 senior premiership win," the Roos said in announcing the signing of Ellings.
