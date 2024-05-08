BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL - This week's Bendigo Addy top 25 player rankings

THIS week's edition of the Bendigo Addy's player rankings covering the Bendigo, Heathcote District, Loddon Valley and North Central leagues.
How players earn their points:
The Addy's player rankings use a system based on the weekly six best players submitted by clubs, with a weighting given towards contributions made to a winning team (similar to the starting point for umpires in casting votes post-match) that produce a ranking total.
The points system:
Winning team - 1st best (16.0 points); 2nd best (13.5); 3rd best (11.0); 4th best (8.5); 5th best (6.0); 6th best (3.5).
Losing team - 1st best (7.0); 2nd best (6.0); 3rd best (5.0); 4th best (4.0); 5th best (3.0); 6th best (2.0).
Drawn game (both teams) - 1st best (10.0); 2nd best (8.5); 3rd best (7.0); 4th best (5.5); 5th best (4.0); 6th best (2.5).
In short, the rankings aim to reflect performing consistently and playing key roles in helping teams to win games.
LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS:
Sandhurst 54.23 (347) def Maryborough 2.2 (14).
Gisborne 28.18 (186) def South Bendigo 4.7 (31).
Golden Square 15.16 (106) def Kangaroo Flat 3.11 (29).
Eaglehawk 12.16 (88) def Castlemaine 6.10 (46).
LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS:
North Bendigo 20.7 (127) def White Hills 15.11 (101).
Colbinabbin 11.13 (79) def Huntly 8.7 (55).
LBU 13.10 (88) def Mount Pleasant 7.10 (52).
Heathcote 16.21 (117) def Elmore 8.5 (53).
LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS:
Pyramid Hill 11.9 (75) def Bridgewater 3.4 (22).
Marong 20.5 (125) def BL-Serpentine 13.9 (87).
Inglewood 14.11 (95) def Newbridge 10.10 (70).
Calivil United 15.10 (100) def Mitiamo 11.8 (74).
LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS:
Wycheproof-Narraport 12.13 (85) def Charlton 7.5 (47).
Birchip-Watchem 15.6 (96) def Sea Lake Nandaly 12.11 (83).
Nullawil 16.13 (109) def St Arnaud 5.7 (37).
Wedderburn 17.15 (117) def Boort 10.8 (68).
