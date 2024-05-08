The BFNL's '50 club' - the players who have cracked 50 disposals in a game

SANDHURST captain Lachlan Tardrew is Premier Data's seventh player in the Bendigo Football Netball League's "50 club".
The "50 club" being players who have cracked the 50-disposal mark since Premier Data began statistically analysing BFNL games in 2022.
There have now been 207 BFNL games covered by Premier Data, with Tardrew's monster midfield performance against Maryborough last Saturday both ranked No.1 for possessions and ranking points.
On a day in which Sandhurst's 54.23 (347) to 2.2 (14) win over Maryborough at Princes Park set the BFNL's new records for the highest score kicked and biggest winning margin in the league's history, Tardrew's performance was clocked at 57 possessions and 283 ranking points.
Tardrew's 57 disposals eclipsed Premier Data's previous BFNL record of 54 that had been held by Castlemaine's John Watson since a game against South Bendigo in round nine last season.
Back full-time with Sandhurst this year, former Collingwood VFL skipper Tardrew's Premier Data individual match vision from his 57-possession outing goes for a touch over 21 minutes.
Tardrew joins Castlemaine's Watson (two), the Gisborne duo of Brad Bernacki and Flynn Lakey (two), fellow Dragon Cooper Smith, Maryborough's Aidan Hare and South Bendigo's Brody Haddow as players in Premier Data's BFNL "50 club".
LACHLAN TARDREW
(Sandhurst)
Disposals - 57
When - round 4, 2023 v Maryborough
Kicks - 21 Handballs - 36
Efficiency - 85 per cent.
Uncontested - 30 Contested - 27
Ranking points - 283
Can't definitively say that Tardrew's 57 possessions is a league record given Premier Data has only been covering the BFNL since 2022, but in the short Premier Data era it is the benchmark. While the 57 possessions is a huge number, the fact 27 of Tardrew's touches were contested and he went at 85 per cent efficiency further tells the tale of a performance that was simply a class above. Throw in 19 clearances as well as four goals and that's one hell of a Saturday afternoon's work.
............................................
JOHN WATSON
(Castlemaine)
Disposals - 54
When - round 9, 2023 vs South Bendigo
Kicks - 41 Handballs - 13
Efficiency - 57 per cent
Uncontested - 46 Contested - 8
Ranking points - 147
Michelsen Medal - 0 votes
Had been Premier Data's most possessions in one of its BFNL games up until Tardrew's clinic last week. Watson's 54-disposal game against the Bloods included 11 rebounds from the defensive 50, while he also got forward to kick three of Castlemaine's six goals in what was a 96-point loss to South Bendigo at Camp Reserve.
............................................
BRAD BERNACKI
(Gisborne)
Disposals - 53
When - round 3, 2022 v Castlemaine
Kicks - 30 Handballs - 23
Efficiency - 66 per cent
Uncontested - 33 Contested - 20
Ranking points - 236
Michelsen Medal - 2 votes
The first of the 50-possession games tracked by Premier Data in the BFNL on a day in which the Bulldogs held Castlemaine goalless at Gardiner Reserve early in 2022. But there was much more to Bernacki's game than just the 53 touches he racked up. He also had a BFNL Premier Data record 24 clearances and drove Gisborne inside 50 15 times. Umpires opted to go with team-mate Pat McKenna's 13 goals and 20 marks for best-on-ground though.
............................................
COOPER SMITH
(Sandhurst)
Disposals - 53
When - round 15, 2023 v Maryborough
Kicks - 24 Handballs - 29
Efficiency - 75 per cent
Uncontested - 33 Contested - 20
Ranking points - 200
Michelsen Medal - 0 votes
The hard-running Smith had the ball on a string at Maryborough's Princes Park with 53 touches, which included 13 inside 50s. While he had the ball in hand a massive 53 times he had just four turnovers. Had 17 of his 53 disposals during the second quarter with five kicks and 12 handballs, but couldn't get a Michelsen Medal vote for his efforts.
............................................
AIDAN HARE
(Maryborough)
Disposals - 50
When - round 14, 2022 v Eaglehawk
Kicks - 25 Handballs - 25
Efficiency - 64 per cent
Uncontested - 21 Contested - 29
Ranking points - 219
Michelsen Medal - 0 votes
Hare certainly was a shining light in the midfield throughout Maryborough's winless 2022 season. Eight times in 2022 Premier Data credited Hare with over 40 disposals, with his biggest day out being 50 touches in an 84-point loss to Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park. Split his 50 touches evenly with 25 kicks and 25 handballs, while he certainly got his hands dirty with 29 contested possessions, nine tackles and 12 clearances.
............................................
FLYNN LAKEY
(Gisborne)
Disposals - 50
When - round 16, 2022 v Kangaroo Flat
Kicks - 15 Handballs - 35
Efficiency - 80 per cent
Uncontested - 18 Contested - 32
Ranking points - 208
Michelsen Medal - 3 votes
The first of two 50-possession games Premier Data has credited the hard working Bulldogs' midfielder with. Was huge at the coalface for the Bulldogs against the Roos with his 50 disposals including 35 handballs as he constantly fed the ball out to the Bulldogs' runners all day at Gardiner Reserve, while his 32 contested possessions were also accompanied by 15 clearances.
............................................
BRODY HADDOW
(South Bendigo)
Disposals - 50
When - round 9, 2023 v Castlemaine
Kicks - 22 Handballs - 28
Efficiency - 70 per cent
Uncontested - 26 Contested - 24
Ranking points - 202
Michelsen Medal - 1 vote
The Bloods' midfielder was a ball magnet in his return season to South Bendigo last year. Haddow averaged 34 touches a game in 2023, with his season-high 50 against Castlemaine at Camp Reserve. Almost a 50-50 split of contested and uncontested possessions, while provided plenty of links in the Bloods' running chain with 28 handballs. Also had 14 clearances in what was the same game where the Maine's Watson had his aforementioned 54 disposals.
............................................
FLYNN LAKEY
(Gisborne)
Disposals - 50
When - round 9, 2023 v Maryborough
Kicks - 21 Handballs - 29
Efficiency - 88 per cent
Uncontested - 29 Contested - 21
Ranking points - 200
Michelsen Medal - 3 votes
50 disposals at 88 per cent efficiency from Lakey helped the Bulldogs to a 204-point win over Maryborough at Gardiner Reserve. Also had 11 clearances to earn the three votes in the Michelsen Medal. This is one of 11 games Lakey has had in the Premier Data era with at least 30 disposals and 10 clearances, which includes all three games he has played so far this season.
............................................
JOHN WATSON
(Castlemaine)
Disposals - 50
When - Round 3, 2023 v Strathfieldsaye
Kicks - 43 Handballs - 7
Efficiency - 68 per cent
Uncontested - 43 Contested - 7
Ranking points - 151
Michelsen Medal - 2 votes
Tough day at Camp Reserve for the Magpies losing to Strathfieldsaye by 97 points, but Watson was voted second best on the ground by the umpires for his 50-possession outing. Had 14 rebounds from the defensive 50 and also took 13 marks while kicking one of the Magpies' four goals.
