Performance of netball teams a ray of sunshine for Maryborough

IT'S been a tough few weeks for the Maryborough Football Netball Club as the Magpies football teams continue to battle a shortage of numbers due to an extensive injury list.
But a ray of sunshine has emerged for the faithful at Princes Park in the performance of the Magpies' top netball side.
Having faced a few struggles of their own over the pre-season, which resulted in the Magpies being unable to field an A-grade team, the club's A-reserves have started the season in impressive form.
In need of a bit of a pick me up, the A-reserve Magpies delivered in spades last Saturday by claiming the impressive scalp of BFNL heavyweight Sandhurst at Princes Park.
Coached by young defender Maggie Tranter, the Magpies moved to 2-1-1 after four rounds with a gutsy 49-43 victory over the reigning premiers.
It was a triumph that sent Magpies followers scampering for the record books.
While prior to this season, the Magpies had not fielded an A-reserve team for many years, but always an A-grade one, no one could quite recall when the club's top netball side had notched up a win over the Dragons.
"Talking to (club 250 gamer and A-grade stalwart) Jordan Macilwain, she's been playing for years, but can't remember ever playing in a win against Sandhurst," Tranter said.
"That's great for her, but it was a bit of a lift for everyone at Maryborough. It was nice to be able to do that.
"It was disappointing for us not to get an A-grade team up, but I look at it now and it's been the best decision we could have made.
"We have people who are actually enjoying being competitive and not going out and getting smashed.
"It's been a nice change."
The Magpies still have a few last year's A-graders involved, including reigning best and fairest Amanda Durbridge, Macilwain and young guns Tali Chadwick and Millie Cassidy.
They are complemented by goal shooter Meg Kelly, midcourter Katie Bilton and rising star Ella Patten.
Tranter said the team had come together seamlessly.
"(Last) weekend was probably the smoothest game I've played in a very long time," she said.
"Having Ella Patten playing up with us from the under-17s, she is absolutely killing it.
"She's a gun and is obviously going to go a long way in netball."
Patten, last year's 17-and-under league best and fairest, is still playing in the junior grade as well.
The 17-and-under Magpies have been a further cause for optimism, quickly racking up a 3-1 record to be sitting third on the ladder behind Golden Square (4-0) and Sandhurst (3-1).
For Tranter, their performance has evoked memories of her own season in the 17-and-unders back in 2017, when the Magpies made it all the way to the grand final against Sandhurst.
In terms of their A-reserve performances, the Magpies have lost only to undefeated Gisborne, beaten Sandhurst and Castlemaine, and drawn with another powerhouse in Kangaroo Flat.
Gisborne (3-0) heads the ladder on 12 points on percentage, ahead of Strathfieldsaye (3-0), with the Roos and Magpies only two points behind in third and fourth respectively.
In terms of their A-reserve performances, the Magpies have lost only to undefeated Gisborne, beaten Sandhurst and Castlemaine, and drawn with another powerhouse in Kangaroo Flat.
Gisborne (3-0) heads the ladder on 12 points on percentage, ahead of Strathfieldsaye (3-0), with the Roos and Magpies only two points behind in third and fourth respectively.
Tranter, who was originally appointed to coach the A-grade team before the decision was made to withdraw from the top-tier competition, said the challenge now was to maintain the momentum generated through the early part of the season.
"We are super-fit; we have two mums who are four-and-a-half to five months postpartum," she said.
"It's tough to say where we will get to, but it would be nice to have something to cheer about.
"I think we needed that win on Saturday, just with all the speculation that is going around about the club.
"It hasn't been an easy time, but we live and we learn and get through things.
"Credit to the all footy boys who are still here and are willing to help.
"It shows a lot of courage and pride to still step out on the field."
"We are super-fit; we have two mums who are four-and-a-half to five months postpartum," she said.
"It's tough to say where we will get to, but it would be nice to have something to cheer about.
"I think we needed that win on Saturday, just with all the speculation that is going around about the club.
"It hasn't been an easy time, but we live and we learn and get through things.
"Credit to the all footy boys who are still here and are willing to help.
"It shows a lot of courage and pride to still step out on the field."
Credit to the all footy boys who are still here and are willing to help. It shows a lot of courage and pride to still step out on the field- Maggie Tranter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.