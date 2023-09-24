Bendigo Advertiser
Sandhurst secures BFNL netball premiership double in A-reserve and B-grade

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 24 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 12:30pm
WHILE Sandhurst missed out on the A-grade flag, the Dragons were still able to emerge with a pair of BFNL premierships on a big day for the netball arm of the club on Saturday.

