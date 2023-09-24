WHILE Sandhurst missed out on the A-grade flag, the Dragons were still able to emerge with a pair of BFNL premierships on a big day for the netball arm of the club on Saturday.
The Dragons, who were represented in all five grades of netball at the QEO, claimed the grand final honours in A-reserve and B-grade with big wins over Gisborne.
Using second semi-finals as a guide, it was a massive day for the underdogs on Saturday.
Just like Sandhurst in A-grade, the first team through to the grand final in two of the three lower senior grades was unsuccessful.
The exception was the Dragons' A-reserve, which defeated Gisborne 43-33, in an almost identical scoreline (44-33) to their second semi-final encounter.
A stirring premiership triumph was led by best on court medal winner Charlotte Sexton, who was unstoppable in defence.
It capped an amazing season in which the star young defender won the BFNL's Rising Star award, polled 15 votes in the league's Betty Thompson Medal count in roughly half a season, represented Victoria and was selected in the Australian 19-and-under squad.
The relentless Dragons set up their win with a superb 15-6 opening term, with the Bulldogs only able to edge one goal closer in both the second and third quarters.
With Kelsey Pallpratt controlling the midcourt and Gab Greene dominant in the goal circle, the Dragons finished as strong as they had started to notch up a 10-goal lead.
It was the Dragons' first A-reserve flag since 2019.
In B-grade, Sandhurst staved off a tough three quarter effort from Gisborne to go back-to-back with a 56-45 win.
The Dragons trailed by two goals at quarter time, but had their noses in front by one goal at both half time and three quarter time.
The introduction of Elli Williams at goal attack for the Dragons in the second half proved pivotal as they finished full of running.
Playing her 50th game for Sandhurst on the eve of her 26th birthday, Williams was named best on court.
Premiership coach Jarileey Scholtes said her team had come prepared for a tough battle against a persistent Gisborne.
"We knew it was going to be a grind, so we just had to work on maintaining possession in our attack, being patient and working through our structures. And then trying to maintain our pressure in defence to tire them out," she said.
"We knew we had fresh legs coming on, so the instruction to the girls was just to give 100 per cent each quarter.
"I tweaked our tactics a little bit. I kind of knew what changes Gisborne would make, as they had made the same sorts of changes in other games I've watched and the ones we've played against them.
"So we were able to adjust our team to that."
Scholtes praised the experience and leadership of the team's captain Bri Giddings and vice-captain Erica Dalrymple-Monro.
She said a two-goal loss to Gisborne a fortnight earlier - their only loss for the season (the Dragons and Bulldogs also drew one of their minor round matches) - had certainly fired up the playing group.
"A lot of them were saying that they were going through the seven stages of grief, but it really spurred them on in the game that actually matters," she said.
"It was an amazing effort by Elli Williams.
"Elli is a very cool, calm and collected player and is very cool in those moments that involve high pressure, which are generally in the last half of games.
"She was integral in helping us extend that lead. It was a very well deserved best on court medal win as she did change the game."
The Dragons were similarly well served by goal keeper Tarryn Knights and goal shooter Eliza Oxley.
In B-reserve, goal keeper Lydia Lowndes was best on court in Kangaroo Flat's 48-41 win over Sandhurst.
The Roos, coached by Kate Newman, stamped their authority early to lead by seven goals at quarter time and 10 at half time.
They increased their advantage to 15 in an inspiring third quarter, before Sandhurst fought back with a 17-9 final quarter to reduce the margin to seven goals.
An emphatic win included a strong performance by joint B-reserve grade medallist Ashlye Faulkner for Kangaroo Flat.
The Roos, who advanced to the grand final with a 10-goal preliminary final win over Gisborne, reversed a two-goal second semi-final loss to Sandhurst to claim the flag.
