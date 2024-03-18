Maryborough vows to be back despite not fielding A-grade team in 2024

THE BFNL's A-grade netball competition will feature just eight teams this season following Maryborough's decision to not field a team in the top grade.
Magpies president Sean Quinlan confirmed the club had sought and gained permission to withdraw from the top-tier competition due to concerns over the strength and depth of its playing list.
The Magpies were dealt a cruel blow over the pre-season with the loss of a swag of players due to pregnancies and players moving away from the region or to other clubs, and through no lack of trying have been unable to secure suitable replacements.
Quinlan said the club had been in negotiations with BFNL manager Cam Tomlins and the board for at least five weeks and were left with no real option other than to withdraw from the A-grade competition.
"We have been able to bring in a couple of girls in the lower grades, but it was the netball hierarchy's advice to me that we just wouldn't be competitive at A-grade level week-in, week-out," he said.
"That's not healthy for us, or healthy for the A-grade teams they roll up against every week.
"We threw it onto the table with the BFNL, and once we went there, (board chair) Carol McKinstry came back to us the next day, and within 48 hours the decision was made to pull our A-grade and fill an A-reserve, which we haven't done for four or five years.
"We don't have less players, but we just don't have the quality at the top grade at the moment.
"On the bright side, we do have plenty of youth coming through with talent.
"It was a tough decision, but we did get the approval and I'm pretty sure that's been communicated to all the clubs."
Among the player losses from last season are dual best and fairest Keely Hare, who is playing football in Western Australia, Tori Chandler, Alex Williams, Abbey Nalder and Finley Wagstaff.
The withdrawal of Maryborough will create an extra two byes during the season.
The competition had previously been reduced to nine teams following Kyneton's departure from the Bendigo league at the end of last season.
It will be the fewest number of teams to contest an A-grade season since 2018, when Kyneton and Castlemaine were both absent from the top grade and the remaining teams each played 14 home and away games.
Maggie Tranter, who was to have coached the Magpies A-grade team, will take charge of the A-reserve team.
Quinlan said it was unfortunate for Tranter that the Magpies could not get an A-grade side over the line.
"You can't stop some of the circumstances, that's just the way of the world," he said.
"But it's only a one year thing - there is no plan to be absent from A-grade next year.
"The girls have just been able to land a young player, who played with Kangaroo Flat last year, so that's a positive.
"It (the decision) is all about longevity. If the girls were to scrape together a team that wasn't competitive, it wouldn't be a lot of fun - or for the other teams as well.
"You would like to think with some girls dropping back a grade, we can be pretty competitive."
