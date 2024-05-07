Wilson's gold highlights Bendigo medal haul at Little Athletics nationals

FIVE athletes representing Bendigo have won medals at the recent Australian Little Athletics Championships.
The national championships were held at the South Australia Athletics Stadium, with Little Athletics Bendigo represented by the squad of Grace Mulqueen (under-15), Mila Childs (under-13), Kai Norton (under-15), Dylan Marron (under-13), Kate Wilson (under-15), Imogen Brown (under-14), Maryborough's Mia Schodde (under-13) and Kyneton's Tyler Fynch (under-14).
The Bendigo medalists included Wilson, who won gold in the under-15 girls high jump.
Wilson won the gold with a height of 1.65m, beating runner-up Ashley Blackman (1.63m) by two cms.
A representative of the Eaglehawk Athletics Club, as well as a gun high jumper Wilson is also a talented runner as she showed earlier this year when she won Athletics Bendigo's Sally Conroy Memorial (200m).
The contingent of Bendigo representatives combined to win eight medals at the Australian Little Athletics Championships.
As well as Wilson's high jump gold medal, Mulqueen, Childs (two), Marron (two) and Fynch (two) also won medals.
It was a busy campaign for Childs at the championships competing in four events, while Norton's fourth placing in the seven-event male under-15 heptathlon included winning the 100m in a time of 11.96.
How the Bendigo athletes fared:
Grace Mulqueen - 800m (4th), 1500m (3rd).
Mila Childs - high jump (9th), 400m (5th), triple jump (3rd), medley relay (3rd).
Kai Norton - heptathlon (4th).
Dylan Marron - 800m (3rd), javelin (2nd).
Kate Wilson - high jump (1st).
Imogen Brown - 800m (7th).
Mia Schodde - high jump (6th).
Tyler Fynch - 1500m (2nd).
The Australian Little Athletics Championships also includes overall state winners in each age group, with Victoria winning two titles.
Victoria won the Maxine Boyd Trophy for the highest points adjusted scored in the under-15 age group, as well as the Trevor Billingham Trophy for the highest points in the under-13 age group.
Trophy winners:
Trevor Billingham U13 Australian Teams Championship: Victoria.
Alan Triscott U13 Trophy: Western Australia
Dick Healey U14 Trophy: Queensland
Maxine Boyd U15 Trophy: Victoria
Life Members U15 Combined Events Team Trophy: Western Australia
