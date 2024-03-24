Teenagers McInerney, Wilson star on track in memorial races

TALENTED teenagers Keelan McInerney and Kate Wilson starred in Friday night's running of the Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m and Sally Conroy Memorial 200m athletics classics on the Flora Hill track.
McInerney was a regular starter in this track season's Tuesday Night Series at Flora Hill and the Thursday Night Series at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Both series were sponsored by A.L. Parker Electrical, which is also backer of the Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m.
McInerney started the Kitt Memorial off the 55-second mark in a field of 12.
At two laps to go it was Geoff Jordan, coach of McInerney, who led the way from Eaglehawk's Lyla Muir and McInerney.
Racing in the Bendigo Harriers colours, McInerney was in front by the bell and surged away to win in 5:21 as Muir, 6.32, and Jordan, 6.24, completed the podium.
Fastest time honours went to Bendigo Harriers' Michael Preece, who ran 4:20 from the 2:10 mark.
University's Grace Mulqueen was fastest female in a time of 5:12 off a 1:30 handicap.
McInerney was rapt with his victory and personal best of 24 seconds.
"This is the biggest win I have had on the track," he said of adding his name to the prestigious trophy.
The keen teen traines or races three or four nights a week.
"I took up athletics a couple of years ago to build fitness for footy," McInerney said.
His Mum, Rebecca Soulsby, was also competing, mainly in field events, but she also raced in Friday night's Sally Conroy Memorial heats.
In the past 18 months, McInerney has made great improvement through the coaching of Geoff Jordan.
Although the focus now turns to footy with Strathfieldsaye Storm's under-14 seniors team, McInerney may race in the Bendigo Harriers-organised Bendigo Dragon Mile on Easter Sunday.
A top performer in high jump, Kate Wilson's decision to "have a go" at a 200m was rewarded with stunning victories in the second of four Conroy heats, and then the final.
One of many rising stars at Eaglehawk Athletics Club, Wilson raced off the 43m mark
It was an all-the-way win for Wilson in the final as she charged to the line in 21.67 seconds.
Runner-up was Hawks' clubmate Isabella Noonan, 22.76.
South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour was third in 22.77, six-hundredths of a second in front of Eaglehawk's Sam Storer.
"High jump is my favourite event, but I thought I would have a go at this," Wilson said.
Able to clear a mark of 1.64 metres at high jump, Wilson will compete at the upcoming national field and track titles in Adelaide, and is also in Victoria's team for the Australian Little Athletics championships.
A big night of racing included the Bendigo Little Athletics 200m in which the sport's rising stars raced for the Garnet Rodda trophy, and the Bendigo Little Athletics 800m.
Both races were run after the BLA's awards presentation for the 2023-24 field and track season.
For more than 20 years, Garnet Rodda has played a crucial role at Little Athletics teaching the fundamentals of so many events.
Rodda is a life member of Bendigo Harriers Athletics Club.
Inaugural winner of the Garnet Rodda trophy was Evie Dean.
The 200m drew 30 starters.
A field of 25 raced the BLA 800m in which Hugo Moule charged to victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.