Matheson pleased by recruit Frost's increasing connection with midfield

After a solid first half that yielded little reward, a third-quarter comeback from Castlemaine had Eaglehawk thinking it could be one of those days.
The Hawks led by four goals at the main break, having kicked 5.11 (41), but found that lead whittled to 11 points as the Magpies nailed three goals to one in the third term.
The Hawks needed to find another gear, and they initiated it at the coalface, winning contested possession 42-34 and clearances 14-10 in the last stanza, which enabled them to stretch the margin to 42 points by the final siren.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser, Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson was pleased with his side's response and highlighted the work of ruckman Brayden Frost as instrumental in the strong finish.
"When you look at where the shift was in the final term for us to get on top in the midfield, it probably came from Brayden," Matheson said.
"He was the one getting the clearances for us and he's added a couple of dimensions to our game."
Throughout the Hawks three games Frost has put up good numbers but the recruit was still learning the intricacies of his new midfield teammates.
Come the last quarter on Saturday, his connection with Ben Thompson, Billy Evans, Joel Mullen and Clayton Holmes was as good as it's been so far.
He had seven disposals, ten hit-outs, five clearances and two inside 50s during the quarter.
Thompson was the best player on the ground on Saturday, which earned him the Pat Cronin Medal.
With the departure of 2023 Michelsen Medallist Noah Wheeler in the off-season, it was clear that Thompson and Mullen would have to step up.
Thompson is averaging 26.3 disposals and 6.3 clearances this season, while Mullen is averaging 19.7 possessions per game.
"Joel (Mullen) has been fantastic and has been in our best half a dozen players each match while Ben was clearly our best player on the weekend," Matheson said.
"We've had full confidence all pre-season that those boys were ready to take the next step in their game, and they're proving us right."
In round three against Strathfieldsaye, the Hawks midfield brigade felt light on.
Outside of Billy Evans, Thompson, and Mullen, it's been a big query who the next three or four will be who'll roll through the guts for the Hawks in 2024.
Cameron McGlashan won't play every week, but when he does, he'll be expected to spend significant time in the trenches.
The return of Kallen Geary will also come in handy.
Matheson eased the experienced star back into it during his first game of the season, but Geary still managed 18 disposals, playing predominately forward.
Expect Geary to slot into the midfield rotations as the season rolls on.
"Kal (Geary) was impressive on return, and he'll continue to build over the coming weeks.
"We nursed him through against Castlemaine, and he won't be rushed, but we do see him working through the midfield this season.
"Cam (McGlashan) will play more midfield minutes.
"We needed him forward of the footy last year because we didn't have the tall timber, but it's a bit of a luxury for us now with our current key position stocks that we're able to play him in other spots."
Those key position stocks are full to the brim.
Bailey Ilsley, Darcy Richards, and Jonty Neaves all command the attention of key defenders, while young Samuel O'Shannessy can play taller than his size.
It's a completely different look for the Hawks than last year, when they were heavily reliant on small forward Lewin Davis, and Matheson is enjoying his new size advantage.
"The days it pays off it will work really well, and the days it doesn't, we'll need to make sure we have a plan B," Matheson said.
"I thought we looked a lot better on the weekend because we were passing the ball to those boys' strengths, whereas in the previous week, we let ourselves down in that area, so it was good to see the boys take that feedback on board."
