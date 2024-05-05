Eaglehawk puts goalkicking yips behind it to defeat Castlemaine in BFNL

EAGLEHAWK overcame its goalkicking yips of the first three quarters with a six-major last term burst to down Castlemaine at Canterbury Park by 42 points.
In the Pat Cronin Foundation match the Magpies had stuck with the Hawks and close to three-quarter time were just 10 points down.
Tyson Hickey and coach Michael Hartley were on target at the town end with Bailey Henderson's long set-shot also sailing through.
The Two Blues' only answer to Castlemaine's three goals had come from the boot of key forward Darcy Richards, who made the most of a 50m penalty at the Simpson's Road end.
They'd landed just six majors with 13 behinds beside their name with one quarter to go.
But that was as close as the Magpies were to get.
In a low scoring match the Hawks piled on another six majors while restricting Castlemaine to one last term goal to win 12.16 (88) to 6.10 (46).
There were some interesting opening term match-ups.
The Hawks had Charles Langford lined up on Castlemaine playing coach Michael Hartley, while the Magpies used Jackson Hood as the full-back on Eaglehawk spearhead Darcy Richards.
These were altered as the match wore on, although there was nobody in the visitors' colours who was able to get on top of dominant Two Blues' ruckman Brayden Frost.
Ben Thompson nailed Eaglehawk's first-term majors, the second after marking with only seconds left and then calmly slotting the goal just after the quarter-time siren had sounded.
Zavier Murley had booted the Maine's opening goal for the day with an angled set shot from the grandstand flank at the town end.
The low scoring trend persisted through the second and third terms.
A total of just eight goals were landed - four to each club - by the last change.
Eaglehawk defenders Sam Thompson and Langford dominated inside the Castlemaine forward 50, although their inaccurate forwards didn't capitalise on their chances.
The home side had just six goals on the board from 19 shots, while Castlemaine had five from 13 at the last change.
In the second term Mitch Ronchieri was on line for Eaglehawk with Castlemaine coach Hartley's long, booming shot from outside the 50m arc was just touched through.
Ronchieri bobbed up again with his second set-shot right on target to hand the Hawks a 24-point half-time lead.
The Magpies looked a big chance by the last break outscoring Eaglehawk three goals to one in the third term.
Hartley, Bailey Henderson and Tyson Hickey - his courtesy of the second third quarter 50m penalty - all goaled to leave the Magpies two kicks down at the last change.
But just as had occurred in the round three match against Golden Square Castlemaine couldn't maintain the pressure in the final quarter.
Eaglehawk slammed home six majors - the first when full-forward Darcy Richards converted after a great diving mark - while his teammate Jonty Neaves' accurate shot came from a free kick paid by the two field umpires who'd conferred at the town end.
Neaves finished the match as the top goalkicker on the ground with three majors for the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.