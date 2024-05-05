Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

Eaglehawk puts goalkicking yips behind it to defeat Castlemaine in BFNL

By Richard Jones
Updated May 5 2024 - 11:13am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk midfielder Joel Mullen is tackled against Castlemaine on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Eaglehawk midfielder Joel Mullen is tackled against Castlemaine on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke

EAGLEHAWK overcame its goalkicking yips of the first three quarters with a six-major last term burst to down Castlemaine at Canterbury Park by 42 points.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.