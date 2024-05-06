'It all happened too quick': Bendigo couple's new caravan goes up in flames

A Bendigo couple's newly bought caravan has gone up in flames in the Albury Home Maker's car park.
Dianne and Shane Kellow were towing the caravan into the car park when people began warning them of smoke issuing from their mobile home.
"We were wondering what these people were waving at, but then looked and could see smoke coming from the van," Ms Kellow said.
"People helped us quickly detach the car from the van. The flames took hold very quickly - within minutes.
"One gentleman tried to get the fire extinguisher, which was just inside the door, but it was already too hot.
"There was no flames at that point, but we think opening up the door probably started the flames or made them go bigger anyway."
Firefighters extinguished a blaze after being alerted about 11am on Monday, May 6.
Mrs Kellow said she didn't know how the fire started.
"We've done no cooking in there and haven't used the cooker," she said.
"All our phones and charges were with us in the car, so I don't know how it started."
The couple had bought the second-hand caravan a month ago. They were returning to Bendigo from their road trip from Tocumwal and Gundagai, heading to Yarrawonga when their caravan went up in flames.
Mrs Kellow said the couple stopped off at 4x4 shop in Wodonga to buy ropes earlier Monday morning.
"From there to here, which is probably only about an eight-minute drive, something's gone wrong," she said.
"We were panicking - shocked - it all happened too quick."
A large amount of thick black smoke was visible in the area.
Fire and Rescue NSW inspector Stewart Alexander said two trucks were dispatched to the scene and arrived with the caravan well alight.
The fire was under control after 10 minutes.
"(It was a) very intense fire given the very combustible materials that modern caravans are made out of," he said.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
"We're having a close look at the fuel supply in it, like the LPG cylinders, and we'll also check out whether there's any lithium-ion batteries or like power sources in there as well," Mr Alexander said.
"But nothing's been worked out yet."
Nobody was injured in the incident.
"Given that it's a Monday morning, it was quite busy, so there was a very high public safety risk with nearby vehicles and obviously pedestrian traffic and other activity in the area," Mr Alexander said.
"But fortunately, nobody was injured and there was no other damage apart from the caravan."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.