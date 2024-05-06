Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Braves and Spirit star Alex Wilson helps Australia book Olympic 3x3 berth

Updated May 6 2024 - 11:59am, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Wilson lets out a show of emotion during Australia's win over Canada to secure a 3x3 berth at the Olympics. Picture by FIBA
Alex Wilson lets out a show of emotion during Australia's win over Canada to secure a 3x3 berth at the Olympics. Picture by FIBA

BENDIGO Braves and Spirit player Alex Wilson has helped Australia book its place in this year's 3x3 basketball at the Olympic Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.