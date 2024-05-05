Braves women fall to fellow championship contender Pioneers in NBL1 tussle

FOR the second time in consecutive weekends the Bendigo Braves women have been unable to protect their home court.
In a battle of two of the NBL1's women's championship contenders on Sunday, the Braves were beaten by 18 points by the Mount Gambier Pioneers at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena as they conceded their most points tor five years.
Playing without star duo Amy Atwell and Alex Wilson the Braves were unable to contain the Mount Gambier offence as the Pioneers emerged with a 99-81 victory.
The reigning national champion Braves have now lost two of their past four games, with both defeats at home after Sandringham broke Bendigo's 33-game winning streak at Red Energy Arena eight days earlier.
Mount Gambier's winning tally of 99 on Sunday was the highest score the Braves women have given up in their past 91 games dating back to a 111-95 loss to Geelong on May 12, 2019.
With both teams backing up after games on Saturday night, the Pioneers held an eight-point lead at half-time, 52-44.
The Pioneers then upped the ante with a dominant third quarter, opening the term with a 10-2 run to take a stranglehold on the contest, 62-46.
The Pioneers lit it up from deep with their 29 third quarter points including five three-pointers, while they also dominated the rebounds.
Following a 29-19 third term the Pioneers went into three quarter-time leading 81-63 before a stalemate in the final stanza as both teams closed the game out with 18 points apiece.
The game marked the NBL1 debut for Bendigo pair Jessica Smith and Elsie Noonan, who each played the final 1:54 of the game.
Noonan grabbed one rebound, while Smith launched two three-point shots that both narrowly missed.
Reigning NBL1 MVP Meg McKay was the Braves' standout with 33 points and 14 rebounds.
McKay scored 23 of her 33 points in the first half.
Cassidy McLean also continued her solid form with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while veteran Kelly Wilson had a 12 point, 10 assist double-double to go with four rebounds.
Whereas the trio of McKay, McLean and Wilson combined for 65 of Bendigo's 81 points, the Pioneers had all five starters score at least 15 points.
The big presence of Mount Gambier's Zitina Aokuso proved a major handful for the Braves with 18 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals.
Sunday afternoon's loss to Mount Gambier followed the Braves' commanding 93-60 road win over Waverley on Saturday night.
McKay led the way for the Braves with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while the quartet of McLean (19), Wilson (15), Caitlin Richardson (14) and Lavinia Cox (13) also scored in double figures and all had at least three rebounds as well.
The Braves women are now 7-2 ahead of a home clash next Saturday against Frankston.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Braves men have now lost five games in a row after suffering a pair of defeats at the weekend.
On Saturday night the Braves led Waverley by one point at half-time, 50-49.
However, Waverley blew the Braves away in the second half as the home side poured in 61 points after the main break to win by 35, 110-75.
It was the second game in a row the Braves had been heavily outscored in the second half after leading at half-time after the same had happened six days earlier against Ringwood.
Andrew Robinson was the Braves' leading performer with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists.
And on Sunday the Braves - who continue to have key signing Rowan Mackenzie sidelined - were beaten at home by the ladder-leading Mount Gambier.
The Pioneers extended their advantage at every break in winning 90-75.
Lachlan O'Brien played his best game of the season for the Braves with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Robinson led the scoring with 20 points to go with four rebounds and four assists.
The Braves men are now 3-6 and 15th on the ladder.
