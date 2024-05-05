Bendigo Advertiser
LBU builds on momentum with stirring reunion day victory over Blues

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 5 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 11:09am
A 25-goal win for Lockington-Bamawm United over Mount Pleasant was led by a standout performance by goaler Jessie Hardess. The Cats won their round five clash 62-37.
LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United's season has gained further traction following an impressive 25-goal win over HDFNL netball rival Mount Pleasant on Saturday.

