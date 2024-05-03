Bendigo Advertiser
New-look Cats chasing another shot of confidence against Blues

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 3 2024 - 1:38pm, first published 1:37pm
Pictures by Adam Bourke

LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United coach Ash Cullen hopes a breakthrough win last week against Huntly can instill enough belief in her players to quickly add to their haul against Mount Pleasant this weekend.

