New-look Cats chasing another shot of confidence against Blues

LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United coach Ash Cullen hopes a breakthrough win last week against Huntly can instill enough belief in her players to quickly add to their haul against Mount Pleasant this weekend.
A fresh-look Cats showed plenty of resolve to overcome the Hawks by four goals last week to rise to seventh on the ladder.
A further jump would be on the cards if they could get past the Blues, who will also enter the round on one win, albeit having played one less game than the Cats.
With a crop of new players in the A-grade line-up and coming off a 2023 season in which they only won one game, Cullen said getting a win early this season was always going to be a pressing matter.
"It was a big confidence boost to say the least," she said.
"What I did like was that we were able to build a little bit of a lead and we were able to keep it, which is a bit foreign to us.
"There's a bit of a fine line between thriving on the pressure of being in the lead, or sometimes it being detrimental to your game.
"When we played Heathcote, I think we just panicked a bit as we were winning at one point in the first half, but obviously the better team won on the day.
"But winning last weekend really boosted the morale around the club and proved we are capable of winning.
"Hopefully we just keep moving onwards and upwards."
The win over Huntly was led by former coach and goaler Jessie Hardess and defensive recruit Georgie Crowe.
When the game was on the line in the second half, Hardess shot at 100 per cent for the half.
Given their close proximity on the ladder, Cullen is expecting a tough fight from the Blues, whose lone win this season was also against Huntly, and will be coming into the match fresh from a bye.
"I definitely think it's a winnable game, but no doubt Mount Pleasant have exactly the same thing on their mind," she said.
"The girls are forming some nice combinations out on the court, but I think it's a confidence thing.
"I'd like to think we are up for the challenge, especially being a home game.
"There is a past-players reunion, so it would be nice to see a few past players watching on."
In a recent development, Cullen has brought on A-reserve coach Chelsea Hicks as her A-grade co-coach.
Hicks was last year's coach of Calivil United, where she played the bulk of her junior netball, but was previously at LBU in 2022.
Cullen said it was nice having someone to lean on on the sidelines.
"She does help me a lot as being a playing-coaching isn't the easiest gig," she said.
Stacy Bacon will play her 100th senior game for the Cats on Saturday.
In the game of the round, Elmore hosts Heathcote.
The Bloods enter round five as one of only two undefeated teams along with White Hills, with their latest victory an impressive one over fellow premiership contender Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Saints picked up their third win of the season last week with an 11-goal triumph over North Bendigo.
At Colbinabbin, the Grasshoppers will be chasing win number two for the season against Huntly, while North Bendigo will be looking for its first victory against reigning premiers White Hills.
