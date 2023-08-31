Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Star Colbinnabin midcourter Olivia McEvoy humbled by third Esther Cheatley Medal win

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 31 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STAR Colbinabbin centre Olivia McEvoy believes 'shocked' is the fairest way to sum up her third Esther Cheatley medal win as the HDFNL's best and fairest A-grade netballer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.