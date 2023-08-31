STAR Colbinabbin centre Olivia McEvoy believes 'shocked' is the fairest way to sum up her third Esther Cheatley medal win as the HDFNL's best and fairest A-grade netballer.
McEvoy, who polled 32 votes, claimed the league's top individual netball honour in Wednesday night's count by four over fellow midcourt star, Heathcote's Brooke Bolton, with Elmore goal shooter Gabe Richards a further four votes back in third.
If the 32-year-old thought she was a chance of victory, her response to the vote count sincerely suggested otherwise.
"I was actually fast asleep when I got the tap on the shoulder (on Wednesday) night to say I'd better start watching," McEvoy said.
"I was pleasantly surprised. Obviously, I forgot it was even on.
"But we've thrown up such high scores throughout the season that I just assumed our goalers would poll the majority of our team's votes.
"It's been phenomenal, scoring so many goals week-in, week-out. I have never been in such a high-scoring team before, so Matilda (McIntyre) and Ella (Kerlin) have done an exceptional job.
"Especially when you consider Matilda is still 16 and Ella has just turned 20, so they're both very young and have had standout seasons.
"I didn't expect this at all."
McEvoy, who won her first two Esther Cheatley medals back-to-back in 2012-13, was not entirely off in her assessment.
Kerlin polled 22 votes to be equal fifth, while McIntyre was among a host of players on eight votes.
On Thursday, McEvoy was still coming to terms with having won the prestigious award for a third time.
"Probably when I was younger, I took the wins a bit more for granted, whereas the older I get, definitely not," she said.
"To keep my body up to scratch on Saturdays is sometimes hard work in itself.
"I'm now 32 and the oldest in our team by maybe seven or eight years. I certainly bring the average up, hence why it's not far off time to hang up the boots."
It's fair to say her rivals and, in particular, teammates and current coach Jen McIntyre would not share those thoughts.
In fact, despite an interrupted last few years due to time off for pregnancies and COVID, it's difficult to imagine a Colbinabbin A-grade side without their dynamic on-court leader and inspiration.
But while the high standards she has set on the court have not changed, priorities away from the field of battle certainly have.
"With three young children - five, three and 11 months (Indi, Jax and Billy) - training and getting to Saturday's has been a mission in itself sometimes," she said.
"That's why my husband (Julian Bull) gave up coaching, which meant I could keep playing."
McEvoy, who played her 200th game for the Grasshoppers in 2021, said her third medal win carried plenty of pride, simply because of the names up there alongside her on the leaders' board.
" I feel like Gabe (Richards) is well and truly deserving of a medal, with the volume of goals she shoots weekly," she said.
"And let's say it isn't easy coming across Brooke (Bolton), I'd rather avoid playing on her, that's for sure.
"She is just such a great person. It's hard to get fired up on her as she is such a placid player and just gets the job done. She is exceptional."
Attention for McEvoy will quickly turn to this Sunday's cut-throat semi-final clash against Mount Pleasant, with the Grashoppers looking to rebound from a 16-goal qualifying final loss to White Hills.
The now three-time league medallist is anticipating a tough encounter after the Blues hit real from in a tough five-goal elimination final win over Heathcote last Sunday.
McEvoy feels as blessed as every to still be involved at Colbo.
"I'm very lucky to be surrounded by such a great community and very like-minded people," she said.
"We love our sport and love our community and it's the people that really make it."
