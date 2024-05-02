The Addy's weekend football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

SOUTH BENDIGO v GISBORNE
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
You can only beat the opposition that is in front of you and Gisborne certainly made a mess of a depleted Maryborough last week, crushing the Magpies by 258 points to even its ledger at 1-1 following a round one loss to Sandhurst.
Now the Bulldogs head back up the Calder for a trip to Harry Trott Oval to take on South Bendigo where the visitors will go in as warm favourites.
Still tough to get a grasp on the Bloods early in the season. They were competitive against unbeaten Strathfieldsaye first-up before going down by 28 points, kicked 21 goals in a round two win over Castlemaine by 42 points and then squandered a promising start against Kangaroo Flat last week to lose by 27 points.
What the Bloods are doing well is taking their chances in front of goal. They've kicked a combined 31.10 in their past two games, with the straight-shooting Brock Harvey having kicked 17.2.
Last time: Gisborne 22.16 (148) def South Bendigo 11.9 (75).
Since 2010: Gisborne 15; South Bendigo 10.
Selection: Gisborne.
.......................................................................
GOLDEN SQUARE v KANGAROO FLAT
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
Is this the game Kangaroo Flat finally rids itself of that long-running Golden Square hoodoo that has hung over the club more more than two decades?
It's now 45 wins in a row for Golden Square over Kangaroo Flat stretching back to 2001, but the build-up to this game feels like the Roos finally have a genuine chance of doing what they haven't done for 23 years.
The Roos will carry in the confidence of last week's 27-point win over South Bendigo when they showed tremendous maturity to absorb an early 21-point deficit and then kick 13 goals to seven after quarter-time, with their spread from the contest and pressure a highlight.
That's now two wins in a row for the Roos and as well as the opportunity to try to rid itself of its hoodoo against Golden Square, Saturday also presents the chance to win three on the trot for the first time since 2016.
There was an easing of the early-season pressure on Golden Square last week with its grinding 12-point win over Castlemaine to open its account for 2024.
Probably the biggest game these two clubs have played since the Good Friday match under lights in 2014 when Brendan Fevola kicked four goals for the Roos and Golden Square came from 20 points down at three quarter-time to win by six.
By 5pm Saturday the Roos will either be 3-1 in what's a platform to launch a run at the finals from and will have finally slayed their long-time nemesis, or Golden Square will be back at an even 2-2 and Kangaroo Flat supporters will be pondering just will this Bulldogs' stranglehold ever be broken?
Until Kangaroo Flat can prove it, can't tip the Roos to beat the Bulldogs.
Last time: Golden Square 20.22 (142) def Kangaroo Flat 5.5 (35).
Since 2010: Golden Square 25; Kangaroo Flat 0.
Selection: Golden Square.
.......................................................................
EAGLEHAWK v CASTLEMAINE
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
Three rounds into the season it's clear that Castlemaine is an improved side, but over the past two weeks hasn't been able to take that next step required to beat Golden Square (lost by 12 points) and South Bendigo (lost by 42).
But a starting point for the Magpies is being harder to play against this year and that is certainly the case ahead of this trip to Canterbury Park where they haven't won since 2016 to play Eaglehawk.
It's one of the BFNL's showcase games of the year being the Pat Cronin Foundation Feature Match.
The Hawks are 1-1 having started their season with a win over reigning premier Golden Square before falling to Strathfieldsaye last week.
Look for the Hawks to play with a bit more daring ball movement this week after coach Travis Matheson identified his side was too stagnant with ball-in-hand against the Storm last week.
Last time: Eaglehawk 18.13 (121) def Castlemaine 3.3 (21).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 25; Castlemaine 1.
Selection: Eaglehawk.
.......................................................................
MARYBOROUGH v SANDHURST
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
Hopefully for Maryborough's sake the Magpies can provide some semblance of competition for Sandhurst at home as the club stares at a 50th-consecutive senior loss.
The Magpies are on their knees early in the season with a shortage of players forcing a second-straight forfeit in the reserves and now they come up against the flag favourite Dragons who will be refreshed and raring to go after a bye last weekend.
So in what is the ultimate David v Goliath clash, how does Maryborough co-coach Coby Perry approach the daunting task that awaits on Saturday?
"We've just got to look at what we can control and set some achievable goals for the playing group," Perry said on Thursday.
"There's a style of footy we want to play regardless of who we're coming up against. We got completely blown out of the water by Gisborne in the first half last week when we just couldn't get our hands on the footy, so this week we want to make it a real contest and get our kick/mark ratio up, which we did a bit better in the second half last week."
Last time: Sandhurst 28.20 (188) def Maryborough 4.3 (27).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 25; Maryborough 2.
Selection: Sandhurst.
.......................................................................
LADDER: 1. Strathfieldsaye (12), 2. Sandhurst (8), 3. Kangaroo Flat (8), 4. Gisborne (4), 5. Eaglehawk (4), 6. Castlemaine (4), 7. South Bendigo (4), 8. Golden Square (4), 9. Maryborough (0).
NORTH BENDIGO v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Marquee match of the round as the only two unbeaten sides left after four rounds - both with percentages above 200 - go toe-to-toe at Atkins Street.
No love lost between the two sides sets the stage for what should be an enthralling battle that has a big-game feel about it for a contest on the first weekend of May.
No doubt White Hills will have a big focus on not allowing the Bulldogs to have another of their dominant starts given the Bulldogs have outscored their opposition 114-12 in their three first quarters so far as they have wasted no time putting sides to the sword early.
Slight advantage to the Bulldogs given their dominance on their home deck at Atkins Street.
Last time: White Hills 14.15 (99) def North Bendigo 8.11 (59).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 22; White Hills 9.
Selection: North Bendigo.
.......................................................................
COLBINABBIN v HUNTLY
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Confidence-boosting win for Huntly last Saturday against Lockington-Bamawm United and opportunity is very much knocking for the Hawks to make it two in a row.
The Hawks travel to Colbinabbin to take on a Grasshoppers' side that has lost its past three games and is finding it tough to hit the scoreboard having kicked scores of just 39 (v White Hills), 34 (v Heathcote) and 54 (v Leitchville-Gunbower) in those trio of defeats.
Recruit Nathan Basile has made a big impression in his first four games for the Grasshoppers being named among their best two players in each match, while the midfield experience of Golden Square premiership player Dale Lowry has been important for the Hawks over the past fortnight.
Last time: Colbinabbin 18.16 (124) def Huntly 9.10 (64).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 18; Huntly 10.
Selection: Huntly.
.......................................................................
LBU v MOUNT PLEASANT
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
After what was a strong recruiting campaign in the off-season expected the Cats to be performing better than they are at 1-3 and coming off a 34-point loss to Huntly last week.
They will enjoy getting back on their home deck where they play good footy more often than not, but need to get their season rolling given it's a long haul back from 1-4 if they are beaten.
The reigning premier Blues are coming off a bye last week following their first win of the season when they disposed of Huntly by 104 points in what was the solid four-quarter performance they had been craving and a solid platform to take into this clash.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 9.15 (69) def LBU 9.4 (58).
Since 2010: LBU 21; Mount Pleasant 9.
Selection: Mount Pleasant.
.......................................................................
ELMORE v HEATHCOTE
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
It's the marquee weekend of the season for Elmore as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.
No doubt there will be plenty of past Bloods players back in town for the weekend and their presence, coupled with the importance of the weekend in the club's history, will hopefully inspire the 22 who represent Elmore on Saturday to do the occasion justice.
The Bloods will be rank outsiders against a Heathcote side that will be seething after last week's shocker against North Bendigo, but as vice captain James Harney said this week: "It's a big day for the club and if we can put that four quarter effort together you never know what could happen."
Last time: Heathcote 15.13 (103) def Elmore 8.7 (55).
Since 2010: Heathcote 15; Elmore 12; Drawn 1.
Selection: Heathcote.
.......................................................................
LADDER: 1. White Hills (16), 2. North Bendigo (12), 3. Heathcote (12), 4. Leitchville-Gunbower (8), 5. Mount Pleasant (4), 6. Colbinabbin (4), 7. Huntly (4), 8. LBU (4), 9. Elmore (0).
PYRAMID HILL v BRIDGEWATER
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
One of two spotlight games in what's a bumper round of the LVFNL.
Pyramid Hill (4th) and Bridgewater (2nd) are both part of the LVFNL's "big four" and it's games such as these that are ultimately going to be so critical down the track in terms of finishing in the top three and earning the safety net of the double chance.
It's particularly important for Pyramid Hill given it has already lost to one of its fellow "big four" opponents in Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in the opening round.
Great early signs for the Mean Machine to be 3-0 and only going to keep getting better the more footy the group with so many new players plays together.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 16.16 (112) def Bridgewater 3.5 (23).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 21; Pyramid Hill 10.
Selection: Bridgewater.
.......................................................................
MARONG v BL-SERPENTINE
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
The other marquee match of round four as Marong (1st) hosts Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (3rd), with both sides undefeated.
Marong is renowned as a side that can strangle its opposition defensively, so will be intriguing to see how the Panthers go about restricting the influence of new Bears' forward Josh Mellington, who like Bridgewater's Lachlan Sharp already has 35 goals after just three games.
The Panthers absorbed an enormous challenge from Pyramid Hill last week to win a 35th game in a row and have got to get themselves back up for another as the Bears certainly look the real deal this year.
Ruck battle between Marong's Michael Bradbury and the Bears' Justin Laird should be a cracker.
Last time: Marong 24.12 (156) def BL-Serpentine 3.8 (26).
Since 2010: Marong 15; BL-Serpentine 11.
Selection: Marong.
.......................................................................
INGLEWOOD v NEWBRIDGE
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
Should be a hotly-contested game between two sides that are both chasing their first wins and down the track may well be fighting it out for fifth spot.
Been a tough initiation into the season for both sides whose games so far have all been against members of the "big four", so this is a good opportunity to get a gauge of where both are at against teams in the same weight division.
Last time: Inglewood 17.8 (110) def Newbridge 9.12 (66).
Since 2010: Newbridge 20; Inglewood 5.
Selection: Newbridge.
.......................................................................
CALIVIL UNITED v MITIAMO
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
The same as the Inglewood v Newbridge match, this is also a contest pitting two sides against each other who are striving to win their first games of the season.
Tough loss to swallow for Mitiamo last week going down to Maiden Gully YCW by four points, but it's often those games that can go either way that provide the greatest lessons.
Given Calivil United also lost a tight one to Maiden Gully YCW by 12 points in round one, using those games against the Eagles as a guide this should be a tight battle.
Last time: Calivil United 10.11 (71) def Mitiamo 9.8 (62).
Since 2010: Calivil United 17; Mitiamo 14.
Selection: Mitiamo.
.......................................................................
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.