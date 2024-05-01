Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Former Saint Leigh Montagna to be a Magpie for a day with Castlemaine

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 1 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former St Kilda player Leigh Montagna and Castlemaine president Caleb Kuhle at Tuesday night's Carlton Draft at Crown Casino. Picture supplied
Former St Kilda player Leigh Montagna and Castlemaine president Caleb Kuhle at Tuesday night's Carlton Draft at Crown Casino. Picture supplied

DUAL AFL All-Australian Leigh Montagna will play for Castlemaine in the Bendigo Football Netball League in July.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.