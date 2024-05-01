Former Saint Leigh Montagna to be a Magpie for a day with Castlemaine

DUAL AFL All-Australian Leigh Montagna will play for Castlemaine in the Bendigo Football Netball League in July.
Former St Kilda gun Montagna will play a one-off game for the Magpies against Eaglehawk at Camp Reserve on July 20 as part of the "Carlton Draft".
Castlemaine was one of five clubs chosen as part of this year's Carlton Draft, with each club selecting a former AFL player, with this year's crop featuring Montagna, Trent Cotchin, Isaac Smith, Matthew Lloyd and Dylan Buckley.
Castlemaine had the final pick in Tuesday night's Draft at Crown Casino, with 40-year-old Montagna the last remaining player available.
Midfielder Montagna played 287 games for St Kilda between 2002 and 2017, earning All-Australian honours in the Saints' grand final years of 2009 and 2010 and is also in the club's Hall of Fame.
Now aged 40, these days Montagna is involved in the media with Fox Footy and Triple M and has also worked as an opposition analyst with the Fremantle Dockers.
Montagna says he already has some knowledge of Castlemaine having been a former neighbour of one of the club's greatest exports in Richmond's three-time Norm Smith medallist Dustin Martin.
"I lived next door to Dustin for about five years, so I know him and his brothers quite well and have the connection there and I'm looking forward to going down there and having a kick," Montagna said on Tuesday night.
"Hopefully, it's worthwhile for the club for the day and we can make it a big event and, hopefully, we get a kick.
"We're all aware of what has happened with country footy in recent years and how tough it is for clubs, which really are the heartbeat of Australian football.
"Anything we can do to help and have a bit of fun along the way, I'm certainly looking forward to putting the boots back on.
"It has been a few years... my little boy is six and hasn't watched me play before, so he will enjoy coming down."
Anything we can do to help and have a bit of fun along the way, I'm certainly looking forward to putting the boots back on- Leigh Montagna
Castlemaine president Caleb Kuhle says the chance for the Magpies' younger brigade to learn off a player with the AFL experience of Montagna will be invaluable.
Montagna's experience will complement that of first-year Castlemaine coach Michael Hartley, who played 49 AFL games with Hawthorn and Essendon.
"Anyone who has played over 250 games of AFL football is obviously a quality player," Kuhle said.
"He's going to be really good for our younger players to learn off. I believe he's going to come up for a couple of training sessions as well prior, which will be good.
"He's regarded as one of the better analysts in the game and the chance to analyse some of our players at training and help them will be fantastic.
"We're really happy to have Leigh playing with the club... it's going to be a great day."
Montagana's game for the Magpies against Eaglehawk will be in round 13.
The two clubs meet this Saturday in round four at Canterbury Park.
2024 CARLTON DRAFT PICKS:
1. Isaac Smith (Bunyip).
2. Trent Cotchin (Ballan).
3. Matthew Lloyd (Old Collegians).
4. Dylan Buckley (Toora).
5. Leigh Montagna (Castlemaine).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.