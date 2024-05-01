Gisborne star Bernacki smashes Premier Data's BFNL record with 274 points

GISBORNE'S mammoth win over Maryborough last Saturday coincided with what are now the two top ranked performances by BFNL players since the introduction of Premier Data in 2022.
Up until last Saturday the highest rated performance by a player in a BFNL game by Premier Data had been the 258 points Gisborne forward Pat McKenna amassed in round three of 2022 - a game in which he had 30 disposals, took 20 marks and kicked 13 goals against Castlemaine.
However, McKenna's 258 point game has now slipped to No.3 in the list of top-ranked BFNL performances by Premier Data after being surpassed by his Gisborne team-mates Brad Bernacki and Braidon Blake at Gardiner Reserve last Saturday.
Premier Data has covered 203 BFNL games since round one of 2022.
Star midfielder Bernacki set Premier Data's new BFNL benchmark with a 274-point game in the Bulldogs' 42.20 (272) to 2.3 (15) demolition of the Magpies.
Bernacki was at his accumulating best with 48 disposals (27 kicks, 21 handballs), including 23 contested. while he also drove the ball inside 50 23 times, laid eight tackles, had 15 clearances and kicked two goals.
In the 22 games Berancki has played for the Bulldogs that have been tracked by Premier Data across 2022, 2023 and 2024, last Saturday was the sixth time he has had at least 40 disposals and 10 clearances.
Last Saturday was also the fifth time Bernacki has amassed at least 200 ranking points in a game.
"Brad was fairly disappointed with his game the week before against Sandhurst after he had a huge pre-season," Gisborne coach Rob Waters said on Wednesday.
"He felt he had a bit to prove last Saturday and he was on fire early, but the key now is to take that into this week."
Bernacki's quarter-by-quarter ranking points read 78 in the first, 67 in the second, 63 in the third and 66 in the last.
While it was an electric performance from Bernacki in the middle, the Bulldogs' dominance was kickstarted from ruckman Braidon Blake, who racked up 262 ranking points with a statline that read 34 possessions (16 kicks, 18 handballs), including 24 contested, eight marks, 15 clearances and 41 hit-outs.
The No.1 ruckman in the competition, Blake has had 85 hit-outs and 26 clearances across his first two games this season and nullifying his influence this week will be a key starting point for South Bendigo in the Bloods' preparations for their clash with the Bulldogs at Harry Trott Oval.
274 points - Brad Bernacki (Gis)
v Maryborough, rd 3, 2024
48 disposals, 8 marks
8 tackles, 15 clearances
262 points - Braidon Blake (Gis)
v Maryborough, rd 3, 2024
34 dispsoals, 8 marks
41 hit-outs, 15 clearances
258 points - Pat McKenna (Gis)
v Castlemaine, rd 3, 2022
30 disposals, 20 marks
13 goals
256 points - Ben Thompson (Eh)
v Maryborough, rd 2, 2023
45 disposals, 12 marks
6 tackles, 12 clearances
253 points - Lachlan Gill (Strath)
v Maryborough, rd 17, 2023
45 disposals, 17 marks
3 tackles, 6 clearances
249 points - Callum McCarty (Strath)
v Maryborough, rd 8, 2023
49 disposals, 17 marks
4 tackles, 6 clearances
244 points - Braydon Vaz (GS)
v Maryborough, rd 5, 2023
36 disposals, 22 marks
8 goals
RANKING POINTS
1. Gisborne 2111.0
2. Sandhurst 1880.0
3. Strathfieldsaye 1820.7
4. South Bendigo 1720.3
5. Kangaroo Flat 1676.7
6. Castlemaine 1653.7
7. Golden Square 1435.7
8. Eaglehawk 1434.5
9. Maryborough 1141.0
DISPOSALS
1. Gisborne 401.5
2. Strathfieldsaye 396.0
3. Sandhurst 384.0
4. Kangaroo Flat 350.7
5. Castlemaine 322.3
6. South Bendigo 317.3
7. Golden Square 307.3
8. Eaglehawk 289.5
9. Maryborough 260.0
KICKS
1. Gisborne 263.5
2. Strathfieldsaye 262.7
3. Sandhurst 218.0
4. South Bendigo 211.3
5. Golden Square 202.0
6. Castlemaine 201.7
7. Kangaroo Flat 200.0
8. Eaglehawk 192.5
9. Maryborough 163.7
HANDBALLS
1. Sandhurst 166.0
2. Kangaroo Flat 150.7
3. Gisborne 138.0
4. Strathfieldsaye 133.3
5. Castlemaine 120.7
6. South Bendigo 106.0
7. Golden Square 105.3
8. Eaglehawk 97.0
9. Maryborough 96.3
MARKS
1. Strathfieldsaye 134.7
2. Gisborne 132.0
3. Sandhurst 98.5
4. South Bendigo 90.3
5. Castlemaine 86.0
6. Eaglehawk 80.5
7. Golden Square 75.0
8. Kangaroo Flat 71.0
9. Maryborough 61.0
CLEARANCES
1. Gisborne 58.0
2. Kangaroo Flat 46.3
3. Golden Square 43.7
4. Castlemaine 41.7
5. South Bendigo 41.3
6. Strathfieldsaye 41.3
7. Sandhurst 41.0
8. Maryborough 40.0
9. Eaglehawk 32.5
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
1. South Bendigo 169.7
2. Gisborne 163.5
3. Kangaroo Flat 159.7
4. Sandhurst 156.0
5. Castlemaine 153.7
6. Golden Square 153.0
7. Strathfieldsaye 140.3
8. Eaglehawk 137.5
9. Maryborough 119.0
TACKLES
1. Sandhurst 84.5
2. Kangaroo Flat 67.7
3. Golden Square 61.7
4. Castlemaine 60.3
5. South Bendigo 58.3
6. Gisborne 54.0
7. Eaglehawk 51.0
8. Strathfieldsaye 46.7
9. Maryborough 45.7
INSIDE 50s
1. Gisborne 71.5
2. Sandhurst 65.5
3. Eaglehawk 55.5
4. Castlemaine 53.0
5. Kangaroo Flat 52.3
6. South Bendigo 48.7
7. Strathfieldsaye 48.0
8. Golden Square 45.7
9. Maryborough 35.3
REBOUND 50s
1. Maryborough 44.3
2. Kangaroo Flat 40.0
3. South Bendigo 39.3
4. Strathfieldsaye 38.7
5. Golden Square 35.7
6. Eaglehawk 33.5
7. Sandhurst 32.5
8. Castlemaine 31.7
9. Gisborne 28.0
HIT OUTS
1. Eaglehawk 61.5
2. Kangaroo Flat 59.7
3. Gisborne 59.5
4. South Bendigo 50.0
5. Sandhurst 46.0
6. Maryborough 45.3
7. Castlemaine 43.0
8. Golden Square 42.0
9. Strathfieldsaye 37.3
