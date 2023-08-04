Bendigo Advertiser
Michael Hartley appointed Castlemaine coach for 2024 BFNL season

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 4 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 8:00pm
Former Essendon and Hawthorn defender Michael Hartley will coach BFNL club Castlemaine in 2024.

