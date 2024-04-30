Play-off despair for Daniels, milestone game for former Pioneer

Dyson Daniels' second season in the NBA is over.
Daniels and the New Orleans Pelicans were eliminated from the NBA play-offs by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round of the western conference play-offs.
The Thunder won the best of seven series 4-0 in a clean sweep.
Former Bendigo Braves guard Daniels fell out of favour with coach Willie Green in the play-offs.
The 21-year-old played limited minutes in the opening three games and didn't play at all in game four on Tuesday (AEST).
A knee injury midway through the season interrupted Daniels' progress.
The defensive specialist finished his second season with career averages of six points, four rebounds and three assists per game.
Daniels will return to Australia in the coming weeks to start his preparation for what he hopes will be his Olympic debut.
Daniels is in the Boomers' extended training squad of 22 players that will be cut to 12 players ahead of the Paris Olympics in July.
The Boomers' journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics includes two major series.
In early July the Boomers will play a two-game series against China in Melbourne.
From July 15 in Abu Dhabi, the Boomers will play gold medal favourite United States and the fourth-ranked Serbia in two exhibition games.
The US squad includes NBA superstars Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, while two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic will play for Serbia.
Jack Ginnivan will play his 50th AFL game this weekend.
The former Bendigo Pioneers forward played the first 42 games of his career with Collingwood, including last year's grand final win over Brisbane.
The 21-year-old will play his eighth game for Hawthorn and 50th overall in Sunday's clash with the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.
A rookie draft selection by the Pies in 2021, Ginnivan has kicked 66 goals in his first 49 AFL games.
Ginnivan enjoys playing against Essendon, with 12 of his 66 goals coming against the Bombers.
Ginnivan, a former Golden Square junior football team-mate of Dyson Daniels, has kicked eight goals in his first seven games with the Hawks.
