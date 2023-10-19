Jack Ginnivan's request to be traded to Hawthorn was a business decision and the family hold no grudges against Collingwood.
That's the summation of Jack's father Craig after his son spent day one of his new AFL home at Hawthorn on Thursday.
Just three weeks after Craig and his wife Deb were front and square alongside Jack at Collingwood's premiership celebrations, the family has put their black and white scarves and beanies away and dragged out their brown and gold Hawthorn gear - the club they supported before Jack became a Pie.
"Jack secured a four-year deal when he only had one year on the table at the Pies and that deal wasn't being extended at this point in time,'' Castlemaine-based Craig Ginnivan said.
"We're very happy for him. It's a cut-throat business and you're only in it for a short time, so you have to make the most of it.
"It was a hard decision for him because he played in a premiership 20 days ago, but he thought once (Lachie) Schultz was brought in that was his spot.
"You've got Schultz, Bobby Hill, Jamie Elliott, Beau McCreery and then you've got Jack - he thought he was fifth in line.
"It's a business decision. That's the way it goes."
While there was speculation this week that Jack had had a falling out with Collingwood, Craig said it wasn't true and he had nothing but praise for the Pies.
"Collingwood was fantastic for Jack,'' Craig said.
"The club was fantastic for us and I can't speak more highly of the club in the way they've treated us.
"In a perfect world he would have loved to have stayed at the club, but it didn't work out that way and we move on.
"There's no hard feelings from our point of view."
Jack gets a fresh start at Hawthorn where he'll play under his childhood hero - Sam Mitchell.
"He barracked for Hawthorn as a kid, so it was a good fit for him,'' Craig said.
"I get to wear my colours again. I starting barracking for Hawthorn when I was 10 years old.
"I still had fond feelings for the Hawks when Jack was playing for the Pies.
"I'm happy that he's been able to get to the Hawks and live out his childhood dream of playing for the club.
"(Coach) Sam Mitchell was his favourite playing growing up and he gets to play alongside Jack Breust and Jack Gunston.
"He gets to play at the club he loved as a kid, gets the security of a four-year deal and he'll be 25 when he comes out of contract, he should be in his prime then."
