Dyson Daniels performs well in front of Bendigo tour group

Dyson Daniels had some familiar faces from home in the crowd as the New Orleans Pelicans handed the Brooklyn Nets a basketball lesson in the NBA.
After leading by as many as 32 points, the Pelicans won 112-85 - their third win in a row and seventh victory in their past 10 matches.
A tour group of young Bendigo basketballers was in the stands in New Orleans to watch Bendigo Braves product Daniels.
With the Pelicans well on top from early in the game, Daniels was given extended playing time and he gave the Bendigo fans something to cheer about.
Daniels played 20 minutes of game time and had seven points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
It was a pleasing performance for the Pelicans, who back-up on Thursday (AEDT) against western conference leaders the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8).
The Pelicans (20-14) are in sixth place on the western conference standings heading towards the halfway mark of the season.
The top six teams at the end of the regular season earn an automatic berth in the play-offs.
Teams ranked seventh to 10th qualify for the play-in tournament and get the chance to secure one of the remaining two play-off berths.
