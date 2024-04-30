Shot put star Berg crowned Athletics Bendigo's elite performer

FOUR-TIME national shot put champion Emma Berg has earned the H.H. Hunter Memorial Athlete of the Year for Athletics Bendigo Region across 2023-24.
The South Bendigo star who hails from Swan Hill is a multiple winner of the award which is sponsored by the Gill family.
Athletics Bendigo Region's awards night was held at St Anne's Winery in Ravenswood.
Many outstanding achievements on field and track, cross-country, and by volunteers were recognised.
It was a tie between distance runner Logan Tickell and field event ace Connor Wilson for the Alby Jack Memorial junior male athlete of the year crown.
A star at pole vault, Emma Orme from South Bendigo Athletics Club was named the Anne Flack Memorial junior female athlete of the year.
The Para Athlete of the Year was Eaglehawk's Tim Sullivan, a four-time Paralympic representative who put in many superb runs in the 100m, 200m and 400m across Shield League action.
Outstanding runs by Hugh Richard on the track for Eaglehawk, and by marathon champion Jill Wilkie from Bendigo Harriers earned the Neil Macdonald veterans award.
Among the highs of the awards night was the naming of Dave and Daniel Chisholm from Eaglehawk as first and second in the Allen Stuchbery Memorial male aggregate award.
Third placegetter was Neil Shaw from Bendigo Harriers.
In the race for the Allen Stuchbery Memorial female aggregate award it was a one-two result for South Bendigo clubmates Joan Self and Carol Coad as Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison was third.
Coffee Storm jumps grand prix: Rhys Hansen, Cameron Greenwood, Jorja Morrison.
Golden City Mitre 10 throws grand prix: Jasper Seymour, Joan Self, Carol Coad.
Shaw Land Surveys sprints grand prix: Oliver Muggleton, Lewis McIntosh, Tim Sullivan.
A.L. Parker distance grand prix: Anne Buckley, Gordon Muir, Benji Carfoot.
The Geoff Major Rising Star award recipients were pole vaulting champions Jordyn Lewis and Rhys Hansen.
Nominees for the Geoff Major Rising Star award: Connor Wilson, Kai Norton, Tyler Fynch, Jasper Seymour, Nate Ralton, Rhys Hansen, Cooper Richardson, Lewis McIntosh, Emma Orme, Jordyn Lewis, Abbey Reid, Tahlia Blight, Kate Wilson, Amber Fox, Scarlett Southern and Mia Schodde.
The Sally Conroy Memorial female contributor of the year was Sharyn Sheldon.
Peter Hayes was presented with the Charlie Nolan male contributor of the year award.
Cross-country season awards: Best male: Matt Buckell and Nathan Stoate. Best female: Tullie Rowe. Masters, male: Trevor Kelly. Masters, female: Ruth Sandeman and Anne Buckley. Most improved: Jackson Eadon. Jim Russell earned the Bats Spirit award.
