Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Emma Berg wins fourth national shot-put title in Adelaide

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated April 15 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Berg in action at the National Championships in Adelaide. Picture supplied
Emma Berg in action at the National Championships in Adelaide. Picture supplied

South Bendigo Athletics Club's Emma Berg has added a fourth national women's open shot-put title to her already glistening resume.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.