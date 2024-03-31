Tickell impresses in his international athletics debut

BENDIGO athlete Logan Tickell raced to 51st place in the under-20 8km showdown at the World Cross-Country Championships run on Easter Saturday in Serbia.
At 17, Tickell was the youngest member of Australia's team of six and completed the race in 25.39 minutes.
It was the teenager's first time wearing the gold and his first international race and capped thousands of hours racing and training by the Andy Buchanan-coached athlete.
Tickell and his team-mates were ninth in the teams category after placings of 34th, 37th, 44th, 51st, 53rd and 60th.
A young star for South Bendigo and Bendigo Bats, Tickell will now ready for the opening round of Athletics Victoria's cross-country series to be run on April 27 at Jells Park.
Australia was fifth in the men's open teams contest in the Park of Friendship in Belgrade.
It was an outstanding performance as the powerful Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Spain led the way.
The men's open 10km was again won by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo in 28.09 minutes as Kenya's Beatrice Chebet also celebrated back-to-back world title victories.
Australia's reigning national champion, Haftu Strintzos marked his debut on the world stage by being 23rd in the field of 111 runners.
Edward Marks was 24th as Liam Adams and Patrick Tiernan were 29th and 30th on a gruelling course.
The Aussie line-up included Andre Waring, 46th, and Zach Facinoi, 51st.
In the women's open, Paige Campbell was 31st and Melissa Duncan was 53rd.
Australia was seventh in the teams category of the under-20 women's 6km.
