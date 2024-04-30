Present and future of Bendigo Pioneers girls program in safe hands

It is not just the Bendigo Pioneers girls' top-end talent that has led it to a 3-0 start to the season.
Their next wave of stars is playing a significant role in their surge to the top echelon of the Coates Talent League ladder.
The Pioneer's 28-point victory against the Bushrangers on Sunday at the QEO was full of grit after a slow start had their undefeated record under threat.
As usual, they were led by their superstar midfielder Lucia Painter, who had another 30-plus disposal and one goal game.
However, one player doesn't make the team, and if the early signs are anything to go by, not just 2024 but 2025 will be exciting times for the Pioneers.
Senior women's coach Whitney Kennedy highlighted the impact some of the bottom agers have had on the team.
"Our top-end talent and leaders are playing excellently, but you look at our bottom agers, who are going to have to step up next year, and they are showing promising signs," Kennedy said.
"Shaleah Cooper has shown she can play aggressively both offensively and defensively with her tackle pressure.
"There is a big focus on a player being able to bring their main weapon to whatever role they are playing, and Shaleah is doing that with her tackling.
"Jayda Lockwood fits the criteria of how we want to play this year to a tee.
"She's fit and fast and has shown a good level of development with her skills plus general understanding of the game."
"Lavinia Cox, the basketballer, is playing with us this year, and she played her second game on Sunday and is slowly building an understanding of the game.
"But her transferable skills from basketball mean she's so clean at ground level, which provides us with great support for our top end.
"Ella Jeffrey in the middle has been incredible.
"The growth we've seen in her this year to support Lucia Painter has been amazing.
"She's quick, strong, holds her feet well in traffic, and loves competing, so we look forward to 2025, when she'll be one we're really counting on to step up."
The girls now match the boy's program with a 3-0 start to the campaign.
While the success is nice, the focus always remains on player development at the Pioneers.
"We talk about within the program that it's good to win games so long as we're taking bits and pieces out of the match where we can improve and produce top-end talent because we're a development program," Kennedy said.
"But when you're having success on the scoreboard, it's a lot easier to do that."
The Pioneers will go in favourites against the winless GWV Rebels this Sunday in Ballarat.
