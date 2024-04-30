Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Present and future of Bendigo Pioneers girls program in safe hands

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated April 30 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayda Lockwood bursts clear from stoppage during the Pioneers 28-point win over the Bushrangers on Sunday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Jayda Lockwood bursts clear from stoppage during the Pioneers 28-point win over the Bushrangers on Sunday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

It is not just the Bendigo Pioneers girls' top-end talent that has led it to a 3-0 start to the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.