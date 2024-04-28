Bendigo Pioneers girls match the boys and begin the 2024 season 3-0

The Bendigo Pioneers girls have recovered from a slow start to improve their record to 3-0.
Their unbeaten start matches the boys, who are also 3-0, in a nice slice of symmetry for the program.
The 9.15 (69) to 6.5 (41) victory over the Murray Bushrangers puts the Pioneers into third place on the Coates Talent League ladder, only behind Northern Knights and Oakleigh on percentage, who have played a game extra.
In contrast to their opening two wins, where they were fast starters and slow finishers, the script was flipped on Sunday.
Following a poor first term, the Pioneers worked their way back into the contest and ended the game in convincing fashion after leading by only single figures at three-quarter-time.
Pioneers coach Whitney Kennedy said it was great to see the girls respond to an early challenge.
"The trajectory of the game didn't go the way the girls initially thought," Kennedy said.
"We were really cautious throughout the week not to go in overconfident and go in with a clear focus on building towards a strong last quarter because we've finished poorly in the first two games.
"But we came out slow and played that sort of footy we've been showing in the last term in the opener instead.
"Credit to the girls, though, for turning that around.
"There is excellent leadership within the playing group, and those leaders drove the standards after quarter time because they immediately identified that it wasn't how we wanted to play.
"So, it was a great sign to see when things aren't going our way, and we're in a tough situation, we can respond."
Outside a couple of interstate academy teams that have played one game or less, the Pioneers remain the only undefeated side in the competition.
They face the winless GWV Rebels at Mars Stadium next Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.