Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

Bendigo Pioneers girls match the boys and begin the 2024 season 3-0

NS
By Nathan Spicer
April 28 2024 - 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lola Modoo fends off a Murray Bushrangers opponent during the Pioneers 28-point win at the QEO on Sunday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Lola Modoo fends off a Murray Bushrangers opponent during the Pioneers 28-point win at the QEO on Sunday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

The Bendigo Pioneers girls have recovered from a slow start to improve their record to 3-0.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.