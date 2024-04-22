Rich rewards for Bendigo Pioneers after high-flying start to 2024 campaign

A week on from their hoodoo-breaking win over the Calder Cannons, the question was, could the Bendigo Pioneers girls back it up?
After a big win for a program or club, teams can often wilt under the effects of the emotional comedown the following week.
But those queries were answered with aplomb as the Pioneers held on to register a second consecutive victory against a big metro program.
The Pioneers defeated the Western Jets 9.7 (61) to 8.6 (54) after an impressive first three quarters set up the victory.
Pioneers senior women's coach Whitney Kennedy told the Bendigo Advertiser the squad is enjoying reaping the fruits of their labour.
"These first two weeks allow the girls to have a deep belief in what we're doing and the game style we're trying to execute," Kennedy said.
"They want to compete, and coming into this year, our goal was to be more competitive, which we're proving we are.
"We reflected after both wins that we wanted the girls to go away and enjoy these victories because they've worked incredibly hard for it.
"It's really important for us to celebrate success, whether that's on the scoreboard or individually, so when Tuesday training rolls around, we're ready to go for another week."
Another Sunday game at the QEO this week presents a perfect opportunity for the girls' Pioneers to join their male compatriots in starting the season 3-0.
They face the Murray Bushrangers, and while confidence is clearly sky-high, Kennedy said there is still work to do, particularly around how they're finishing games.
"When we're playing our style of footy, we look great, but we've only been able to do that for three quarters, so a four-quarter effort is the focus heading into Bushrangers," Kennedy said.
"The exciting thing about this group is that when we speak to them at quarter or half-time, they have a great ability to digest the information and execute it, so they are really coachable.
"But when we get to the three-quarter-time break, we notice a fadeaway, and they go into a defensive mindset, which is how we played last year, and we don't want to get into those habits again.
"We want the girls to have the confidence to showcase their talents for four quarters and not play to the scoreboard because that's not how we're coaching."
Star midfielder Lucia Painter continues to go from strength to strength and was clearly the Pioneers best-on-ground against the Jets.
Painter collected 30 disposals, laid 13 tackles, had 11 inside 50s and kicked a goal.
"Lucia was phenomenal and went to another level again on Sunday," Kennedy said.
"Her direction of teammates and willingness to do the one percenters is amazing, and it puts the group in a terrific position."
Jemmika Douglas and Oliver Lacy were impressive in the first line of defence, mopping up any loose footy while winning the majority of their one-on-ones.
Gabrielle Drage kicked three and continues to improve each week at the level.
