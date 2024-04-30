Five key takeaways from BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL action

Another brilliant weekend of footy action in central Victoria.
Here's five key takeaways from Saturday's play in the BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL.
Tip of the cap to Kangaroo Flat coach Michael Ellings.
The first-year Roos' coach has his side playing with confidence and aggression.
Saturday's 27-point win over South Bendigo came just two weeks after the club was handed a 142-point hiding by Sandhurst.
Yes, Sandhurst and South Bendigo are in different classes, but the Bloods were coming off a competitive round one performance against Strathfieldsaye and a strong win over Castlemaine.
The Roos' performance showed that the playing group is on the same page as the coach.
The most pleasing sign for the Roos was their ability to hit the scoreboard.
Their score of 18.13 (121) was their highest score since round one 2022 when they had a 12-goal win over Maryborough.
In the shortened 2021 season the Roos cracked a century once in a win over Maryborough.
Round 18, 2017, was the last time the Roos scored triple figures against a non-Castlemaine or Maryborough outfit. Ironically, that game was a victory over South Bendigo.
This weekend the Roos head to Wade Street to play Golden Square.
It's been 23 years since the Roos last defeated the Bulldogs and there's some long-term Golden Square supporters who are concerned their much-cherished winning streak over their neighbours could come to an end this weekend.
It hasn't taken long for new Huntly coach Hamish Morcom to make his mark on the Hawks.
Watching some of Huntly's win over the LBU Cats on Saturday you could see a vast improvement in the way the Hawks structure up - particularly behind the footy.
There was a strong Golden Square flavour to the way the Hawks defended the ground and the Cats struggled to find flow with their ball movement.
More importantly, it appeared as though the playing group has faith and belief in what Morcom is trying to implement and they look like a happy group.
That's half the battle.
For now, the Hawks don't have the depth of A-grade talent that the top teams in the HDFNL have, but the continued exposure to senior footy their youth is gaining this year is the right way to build sustained success.
Last Saturday's win certainly won't be their last this year and it will be no surprise to see the Hawks knock off a contender at some stage.
At three quarter-time of Saturday's Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk clash at Tannery Lane the game could have gone either way.
In the final 30 minutes it was the Storm who played the better footy to score a hard-fought win.
On paper, the Storm don't have the star power of recent years, but one thing that hasn't changed is they know what it takes to win footy games.
The core group of the Storm's 2024 squad is much younger than previous seasons, but that group was developed in a winning environment.
When it came to the crunch on Saturday they knew what to do.
Credit must go to new coach Luke Freeman. When he took over from Darryl Wilson he was on a hiding to nothing.
Freeman hasn't tried to reinvent the wheel, he's developing and showing faith in the club's young talent and the Storm have opened the season with three wins against three of last year's finalists.
The real test will come against Sandhurst and Gisborne later in the season, but for now there's plenty to smile about out Strathfieldsaye way.
What a super season of Loddon Valley footy we have to look forward to.
Yes, there will be some lopsided results when top four teams play the bottom four or five clubs, but the battle at the pointy end of the table will be enthralling.
Marong's eight-point win over Pyramid Hill last Saturday wasn't a true reflection of both teams because of several absentees on both sides, but it was a blow to the Bulldogs' flag hopes.
Through three rounds the Dogs have come up short against two genuine flag rivals - Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Marong.
This week they host the other leading contender, Bridgewater.
With the top teams unlikely to drop games to the bottom five clubs, another defeat this weekend would give the Dogs no margin for error in the second-half of the season as they chase an all-important top-three berth.
History shows that if you don't finish in the top three you can basically kiss goodbye your premiership hopes.
In a 'Super Saturday' of Loddon Valley footy this weekend, Marong hosts Serpentine.
No-one involved in country footy likes seeing clubs struggle.
Maryborough Football Netball Club is battling at the moment and the Pies need community support.
The Magpies were forced to forfeit the reserves clash with Gisborne last Saturday and the seniors suffered a 258-point defeat.
This weekend will be no easier as the Pies host another league power in Sandhurst.
The club has been open in its need for more players and volunteers.
If you can help the Magpies by pulling on the boots for a game in the under-18s or the reserves, or if you can help fill a volunteer position, please contact Maryborough FNC via its social media channels.
