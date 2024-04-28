BFNL: Storm pass another test in hard fought battle against Hawks

Three challenging assignments against three 2023 finalists in the first three weeks.
Tick, tick and tick for the 3-0 Strathfieldsaye.
We've been wondering if anyone could challenge Gisborne and Sandhurst this season, and ahead of their round four bye, the Storm have done enough to prove they are in the top echelon of BFNL teams in 2024.
They were challenged heavily against a dogged Eaglehawk on Saturday and, despite not having the match on their terms for long periods, found a way to get the four points in a 10.11 (71) to 9.8 (62) victory.
The margin rarely entered double figures all afternoon, with the largest buffer (16 points) occurring deep into the final term.
A risky inboard kick from Daniel Clohesy appeared certain to be cut off, but youngster Jaidi Jackson-Leahy won a one-on-two contest and scrambled the ball forward to where Malik Gordon and James Schischka combined to open up the game-high margin.
It was a final quarter of critical moments won by the Storm, and none epitomised that more than the hard-working Matt Harvey's run-down tackle.
After Jonty Neaves brought the margin back to nine points deep into time-on, the ensuing centre clearance went in the Hawks favour, and they raced forward, but Harvey's inspirational 20-metre run-down tackle sealed the game.
You have to credit the Storm for grinding out a win when they weren't at their best for considerable periods.
Particularly throughout the second and third quarters, Eaglehawk kept the Storm's elite possession game in check.
Finding different ways to win is the sign of a good side, and whilst it might not have been their prettiest victory, it was a very pleasing one for Storm coach Luke Freeman.
"We knew it was going to be a win we'd need to grind out, and it was exactly that from the first minute to the last," Freeman said.
"They're a strong and physical team who don't give you much space.
"They put a lot of pressure on the ball carrier, which is what they're renowned for, and we had to find different avenues to win because they closed us up.
"But the boys, to their credit, kept running, and we've shown a pattern over the first three weeks to absorb pressure in situations where it would be easy to fall away, which is really impressive."
Coming off the bye, the Hawks can walk away content with their defensive efforts.
They stifled the Storm's natural game, but it was with the footy where they struggled, according to coach Travis Matheson.
When the Hawks get going, they are an outfit that can cause opposition teams plenty of headaches.
The combination of Bailey Ilsley, Darcy Richards, Jonty Neaves, and Sam O'Shannessy down forward is showing promising signs.
But besides the second term on Saturday, when they kicked five goals to three, and the third stanza against Golden Square in round one, they are yet to consistently get the quality service required.
"I thought we had more than our fair share of chances to come away with the win, but we fell away in a couple of areas," Matheson said.
"We were a bit stagnant with our ball movement, which was a similar issue against Golden Square.
"When we did move with a bit of dare, I thought our forwards, especially Bailey Ilsley, looked really dangerous, so it wasn't the fault of our front six as we just went into our shells a bit when the game got tight."
The Storm, on the other hand, were able to keep pace on their ball movement more often and deliver to a forward line, beginning to shape up nicely.
Abe Sheahan's introduction into senior footy continues to gather momentum as he finished with three goals.
James Schischka is relishing the number one man mantle and added three himself.
But it is the work of young gun Malik Gordon that is the most impressive.
He has the all-round package to be a superstar in the BFNL.
In the second quarter, he twice snared big, contested marks and saluted.
In the third term, his inspirational bump and subsequent tackle on Pala Kuma lifted his team.
Then throw in his ability to slot into the midfield, as we saw in the fourth stanza, and be a contested beast with his bulking frame and it's easy to see why Freeman loves the former Bendigo Pioneer so much.
"Malik was sensational," Freeman said.
"Not only with his skill, marking and tackling but his ferocity at the footy - you forget he's an 18-year-old kid.
"We'd love to have two of him because he has a massive impact when he goes into the middle."
Gordon was voted second best-on behind Cooper Jones, but it was midfielder Matt Harvey who arguably had the most significant impact on the game particularly in the final term.
"It's great to have Matt back at the club full time, and he is thriving playing through the midfield," Freeman said.
"I've got no idea what his numbers were, but he had over 40 against Square, and I wouldn't be surprised if he got there again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.