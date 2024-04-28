Sharp, Mellington shootout continues as star forwards bag 15 goals each

THE goalkicking shootout between the Loddon Valley league's two new glamour forwards Lachlan Sharp and Josh Mellington went to the next level on Saturday.
Sharp (Bridgewater) and Mellington (Bears Lagoon-Serpentine) each kicked 15 goals and both now have 35 already after just three rounds.
While the two gun forwards both had headline-making days in front of the big sticks again, Saturday's round also featured Marong emerging from the grand final rematch against Pyramid Hill with an eight-point victory at home.
Pyramid Hill outscored Marong in three of the four quarters, but it was ultimately the dominance of the Panthers in the second term that proved decisive as they won their 35th game in a row with the 11.13 (79) to 10.11 (71) victory in their annual Michael Herrick Memorial Match.
After trailing by 11 points at quarter-time the Panthers kicked five goals to one in the second term to lead by 14 points at the main break and were able to hold the Bulldogs at bay during the second half.
"That's clearly the best win we've had outside of finals during my time at the club," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"We were down to one on the bench after a quarter-and-a-half, so our ability to run out the game and really grind away and get the ball forward was really pleasing.
"I thought it was a really good game of footy... they jumped us and we had a lot of trouble trying to contain Brodie Carroll early.
"We put Todd Davies onto Carroll after half-time and thought he did a really good job after Carroll was looking like he could win the game for Pyramid early.
"We wrestled some momentum back in the second quarter and from there were able to win some big moments and a lot of the one-on-ones around the ground."
The Panthers suffered injuries to Matt Grant (ribs), Jai Gretgrix (ankle) and Ryley Taylor (hyper extended knee), but were able to dig deep in a game where they unveiled Kepler Thomson as a debutante.
Ryan Wellington (three), Kain Robins (two) and Ryley Taylor (two) were multiple goalkickers for the Panthers, whose best was defender Matt Willox.
"Matt got the Michael Herrick Memorial Game Medal for best on. He competed really strongly in the air down back and took some big marks to intercept a lot of play," Jacobs said.
"Lachlan Lee played midfield and a little around half-back and also took some big marks and won a lot of stoppages and Todd Davies did a great tagging job on Brodie Carroll when he went on to him."
Pyramid Hill's 10 goals were kicked by the trio of Brodie Carroll (four), Jesse Sheahan (four) and Zach Alford (two).
"It was a very good game of footy. They got on top of us in the second quarter and were able to transition from end to end," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"It was fairly even after half-time, but overall, they probably won a few more key moments than what we did."
The classy Carroll playing midfield/forward ignited the Bulldogs early.
"Brodie kicked three of his four goals in the first half. They looked after him fairly well after that, but he was still able to find a bit of footy," Fitzpatrick said.
Midfield/forward recruit Damon Hemphill, veteran Gavin James across half-back and ruckman Lachlan Sidebottom also led the best players for the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day the 50-game winning streak of the Marong reserves came to an end when beaten by 10 points.
Pyramid Hill won 11.6 (72) to 9.8 (62), inflicting the first loss on the Panthers' reserves since August 10, 2019.
New Bears Lagoon-Serpentine full-forward Josh Mellington now has three double-figure bags in his first three games for the club.
After kicking hauls of 10 and 10 in the first two rounds, Mellington booted 15 goals in the Bears' 24.9 (153) to 11.7 (73) win at home over Newbridge.
Mellington's 15 goals were the most kicked by a Bears' player since the round 16 game in 2003 when Greg Gadsden kicked 29 and Wayne Maxted bagged 18 in a 455-point win over Dunolly.
"Josh is obviously in super form and it just gives the guys a lot of confidence that if they can get it in the forward line nice and quick more times than not he's going to score," Bears coach Jake Wilkinson said.
"He also drags a couple of defenders to him and then in that last quarter we were able to have a few other players bob up and kick a few."
The Bears closed the game out with a nine-goal final term.
"Credit to Newbridge who I thought played pretty well. They were able to get on top in the centre, but I thought our backs rebounded really well," said Wilkinson, who was among his side's best.
Bears ruckman Justin Laird continued his outstanding start to the season with another dominant performance in the absence of Nathan Twigg.
The Maroons are now 0-3 having copped a brutal draw to start the season with games against the Bears, Marong and Bridgewater.
"Serp was just too quick and classy and has certainly thrown their hat into the premiership ring," Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith said.
"Mellington is obviously a top forward in any competition in Victoria. We did our best to nullify him and help our backs out, but he was just too good."
The better players for the Maroons featured Will Daly, who battled hard in the midfield, midfielder Tyler Constable (three goals), running defender Tyler McLeod and co-coach Sam Gale (three goals).
A 15-goal haul from co-coach Lachlan Sharp spearheaded Bridgewater to a 150-point demolition at home over Inglewood.
Sharp booted 12 of his 15 goals after half-time as the Mean Machine steamrolled the Blues 29.17 (191) to 6.5 (41).
"We clicked for four quarters for the first time today... it was a team performance right across the board, which was really pleasing," Sharp said.
"For the first couple of weeks we weren't as clean as we'd like with the footy and were lacking a bit of touch, but from the get-go today we were on.
"Joey Mayes and Jack Neylon were both outstanding... I don't know how many intercept marks they would have had, but our backline today really held us in good stead and we were able to generate a lot of our scores from the defensive 50, so that connection all across the ground really worked well for us."
Bridgewater had Saturday's game well in hand by half-time, leading by 63 points at the main break.
After kicking 13 goals in the first half the Mean Machine added 16 in the second to inflict a hefty defeat on the Blues, who would have been hoping such lopsided scorelines were finally behind them following last year's long-awaited return to the finals.
Luke Matheson and Liam Marciano (two goals) were named best for the Blues.
Maiden Gully YCW kicked the final goal of the game to clinch a four-point victory over Mitiamo.
In what was a hard-fought battle where the biggest margin that separated the two sides at any break was four points, the Eagles won 12.6 (78) to 11.8 (74), with the match-winning goal kicked by Northern Territory recruit Josiah Farrer.
"We were a few players down from midway through the third quarter, so it was a really good spirited win," Maiden Gully YCW co-coach Angus Monfries said.
"It was a real arm wrestle throughout and it was pleasing we were able to keep chipping away."
Farrer's match-winner was his fourth goal for the Eagles, who named him best.
"Josiah was clearly our best player. Big Mathew Crooks in the ruck was solid and Luke Deslandes (two goals) was an inside bull for us all day with great pressure around the contest," Monfries said.
Andrew Cussen and Ryan Duncan were the best for the Superoos, who had Alex Lloyd kick three goals.
