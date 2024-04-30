Bendigo Advertiser
Buchanan smashes personal best time in Hamburg Marathon

By Nathan Dole
April 30 2024 - 11:29am
Andy Buchanan leads the Bendigo Bats on a training run through Spring Gully. Picture by Tyler O'Keefe
A NEW personal best time capped an outstanding run by Bendigo athlete Andy Buchanan in the Hamburg Marathon.

