When Bendigo's Andy Buchanan completed his first Commonwealth Games marathon in Birmingham last year, one of the first things he thought of was 'how good would it be to compete on home soil?'
The fact the 2026 Commonwealth Games had been scheduled for regional Victoria was a driving force for Buchanan's training over the past 12 months.
On Tuesday, his dream of competing at a home Commonwealth Games was shattered when Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced the event in regional Victoria had been scrapped because of a blowout in costs.
"I loved my experience at the Commonwealth Games last year and to do that in front of family and friends in regional Victoria would have made it so much more special,'' Birmingham said.
"In Birmingham, other than my team-mates, I don't think there was one person there that I knew or was cheering for me.
"To do a marathon on home soil with the support of family and friends would have been amazing.
"It's something to represent your country in the Commonwealth Games, to do it at a home Games is extra special.
"The 2026 Games was something I was really looking forward to and something that I'd pinned in the calendar as a goal.
"That won't be happening anymore and it's really disappointing."
The Bendigo athlete finished a more than credible seventh at his Commonwealth Games debut.
He said his Birmingham experience did put questions in his mind about regional Victoria's capabilities to host such a big event.
"When I was in Birmingham I was amazed by how big the Games were,'' Buchanan said.
"Everything the city did was amazing. I was struggling to imagine what it would be like (in regional Victoria).
"I was thinking why would we have all the events in regional Victoria when we have (major stadiums) already in Melbourne.
"When I heard there was going to be an announcement this morning I thought that maybe they were going to move a few of the bigger events to Melbourne.
"For it to be fully off and not in regional Victoria at all was a big shock and something that I'm still coming to terms with."
The disappointment of the Commonwealth Games decision didn't take long to spread through the Australian athletics community.
"I'm in a group chat with the other Australian marathon runners from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games - Jess Stenson, Eliose Wellings and Sinead Diver,'' Buchanan said
"We all loved our experience in Birmingham and they were all excited about the Games being in regional Victoria.
"They're from Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne and they were looking forward to, hopefully, us making the team again and having an experience that was even better than Birmingham."
Buchanan said he was disappointed for the Bendigo community that the city would not get the opportunity to host Commonwealth Games events.
He also shared his doubts about the future of the Commonwealth Games, particularly considering Birmingham took over the running of the 2022 Games after Durban withdrew.
"It's disappointing for a city like Bendigo because the community would have been excited about the prospect of hosting such a big event,'' Buchanan said.
"From an athletes point of view, it's hard to know what the future of the Games is.
"I don't know if another city based in England will pick it up after picking it up last year.
"It's sad. It's such a unique event and I love it. It's disappointing that it might not happen ever again."
