From footy to athletics: Meade sets sights on Dragon Mile success

EASTER for Billy Meade was often spent playing in a footy practice match for Golden Square or Bendigo Pioneers.
Not this year as Meade tackles the Bendigo Bank Dragon Mile on Easter Sunday.
It will be a second start in the Bendigo Harriers-run classic for the 19-year-old and a first start at open level.
Despite a great run on the footy field which included finals with Golden Square under-18s in consecutive seasons and matches with Bendigo Pioneers in the Coates Talent League, Meade's focus in '24 is on athletics.
Across summer he has clocked up the hours training with the Bendigo Bats squad.
"It's been challenging, but also a lot of fun," Meade said.
He has done a couple of track races for University AC Pride, but on Sunday steps up to the biggest race so far in his return to athletics.
Among those he will be racing in the Dragon Mile are Bats' team-mates Harrison Boyd and Jackson Eadon from Bendigo Harriers.
"The Dragon Mile is such an iconic race in Bendigo," he said of an event which began in 1987 and been won by the likes of Bats' team-mate and University clubmate Andy Buchanan, and Bendigo Harriers' Brady Threlfall and Cody Williamson.
"It's also the biggest crowd I will race in front of this year," he said of the thousands lining the parade route in the city's heart.
For Meade the 1609m is closest to his strongest distance.
He has run a 1500m on the track in 4:13.
"Toughest part of the Dragon Mile is uphill at View Street," Meade said.
Athletes will start from near the Gold Monument on Pall Mall and head west before the swing right near Alexandra Fountain to the roundabout on View Street near the Rifle Brigade Hotel.
From there it's a downhill sprint to the finish just past the Gold Monument.
Meade is rapt to be part of the Bats squad.
"The support for one another is incredible. Andy (Buchanan) is a great coach and mentor. I have learnt so much off him.
"It's all about gradual progress in terms of distances I train and the intensity I run at."
Once the Mile is run and won the focus moves to the first round of the Athletics Victoria's cross-country series.
Meade will be a top-age athlete in the Bats under-20 men's team.
When not running, Meade is a first-year Bachelor of Education student at La Trobe University Bendigo.
Almost 37 schools are represented across the fields to contest the Bendigo Bank Dragon Mile.
The iconic event run as a prelude to the gala parade in the city's heart has drawn more than 160 athletes to compete across a wide range of age groups.
A highlight of the day includes the Gym Cup challenge.
Racing starts at 10.30am when the Mini Mile for girls in grade four and under is run.
The Mini Mile for boys in grades four and under starts at 10.45am.
Organisers received more than 130 entries across the schools events.
Students from near and far will be vying for prizes in the Mile of 1609m for grades 5-6, years 7-8, years 9-10, and years 11-12.
Many of the athletes have not had to travel far to compete, but others have.
Schools represented include Axedale, Big Hill, Camp Hill, Catherine McAuley College, Girton Grammar, Kennington, Marist, Spring Gully, St Peter's, St Therese's, and Victory.
The Mini Mile or Mile has also drawn competitors from Bentleigh, Kyneton, Mandurah, Maryborough, Pascoe Vale, St Bernard's, and Star of the Sea Ocean Grove.
St Joseph's in Bendigo and Geelong are represented, along with St Monica's from Kangaroo Flat and Moonee Ponds.
Waves of the Mile are on from 11am and include grades 5-6, years 7-8, years 9-10, years 11-12.
Dash for glory in the open, 40-plus, 50-plus and 60-plus categories starts at 11.45am.
