Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Hard work pays off as Bendigo Strikers look to build momentum

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated April 30 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo Strikers are ready to take the next step on and off the court. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
The Bendigo Strikers are ready to take the next step on and off the court. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo Strikers president Melinda Keighran had every right to feel emotional on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.