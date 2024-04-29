Bendigo Strikers star blown away by community support

When Heather Oliver arrived at Red Energy Arena on Sunday afternoon she received a pleasant shock.
The Bendigo Strikers star looked on in amazement as a sell-out crowd waited patiently to take their seats for the club's first Victorian Netball League home game.
A couple of hours later, Oliver and her team-mates were inundated with autograph requests and in between time the Strikers received thunderous support in a narrow loss to the best team in the competition the Boroondara Express.
It was a Sunday afternoon Oliver will never forget.
"It was so exciting to see that many people there and the atmosphere and the noise was awesome,'' Oliver said.
"When I walked in and the line was out the door, I was like 'oh, wow'.
"We got told the club had sold a lot of tickets, but we probably didn't comprehend it properly until we saw the faces in the crowd.
"Even the (autograph) signings after the game were awesome. To have so many girls and boys come along to support us was awesome."
Oliver said the community sport had played a role in the Strikers playing so well against the might of the Express.
"You play on a Wednesday night in Melbourne and you get 10 people there, so it was nice to have that home game feel,'' Oliver said.
"There's been a lot of work to get the club up and going. It was great for the board and everyone involved see that come to fruition.
"I think the girls fed off the atmosphere. Boroondara are an awesome team and they're on top for a reason.
"We had some players out and we went in with a game plan and I thought we adjusted well.
"In that stadium it felt like the people were really close to the court, so anytime we got a turnover you could hear the crowd and it felt like we were on."
Arguably the biggest cheer of the game was reserved for Oliver when she was moved to goal attack in the final quarter and scored her first goal.
It was the popular Sandhurst netballer's first game on that stadium court since she played for the Bendigo Spirit in the Women's National Basketball League.
Whether it be netball or basketball, Oliver has achieved team and individual success at every level.
Even though Oliver is closer to the end of her career than the start, the opportunity to represent the Bendigo Strikers in the VNL was an opportunity she couldn't knock back.
"I thought I was probably a bit past VNL... but sport has always been my go to and when I was asked to be involved I thought maybe I could do it.
"I've loved every minute of it. Training has been great, my body has held up well and I still have that competitiveness in me.
"I want to play at the highest level while I can because it doesn't last forever."
Oliver is an integral part of the Strikers squad while juggling work and parenting three boys aged five-and-under.
Her husband Jarrod and their three sons Theo, Lenny and Archie were courtside on Sunday to watch the game.
"It's busy at home, but I love the fact the kids are watching Jarrod and I play sport,'' Oliver said.
"Jarrod is doing triathlons and if that's what they're watching their mum and dad do, I'd rather that than us not doing anything to be role models to them.
"Sport has always been a big part of our lives. The boys are starting to get the concept of seeing me on court.
"I'm trying to make them proud, so it's nice when they see me on court and I get those little cheers from them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.