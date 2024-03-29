Bendigo Pioneers edge out Bushrangers in Coates League thriller

The Bendigo Pioneers improved to 2-0 after scoring a thrilling two-point win over the Murray Bushrangers in their Coates Talent League clash in Shepparton on Friday.
The Pioneers looked down and out when the Bushrangers kicked the first five goals of the third quarter to turn a seven-point half-time deficit into a four-goal lead.
The Pioneers showed plenty of character to kick the final two goals of the third quarter and move within 13 points of the home side.
In warm conditions it was the Pioneers who ran out the game stronger.
Led by skipper Dayten Uerata and the in-form Tobie Travaglia, the Pioneers' midfield group drove the ball forward consistently in the final term.
James Barrat kicked the all-important first goal of the final term and when Jobe Shanahan launched a 50m bomb the Pioneers were in front.
The Bushrangers bounced back straight away to reclaim the lead, but the Pioneers didn't lie down.
A Tom Evans snap put the Pioneers back in front with eight minutes remaining.
It was a lead they would never relinquish. Barrat kicked truly from the pocket inside the final two minutes to make the margin eight points.
The Bushrangers kicked a goal seconds before the final siren before the Pioneers celebrated a gutsy two-point win.
Uerata and Travaglia were the architects of the win, while the Pioneers' key position players had a big impact on the outcome of the game.
Centre half-forward Shanahan was superb with four goals, while Barrat kicked three goals for the second match in a row.
Young key defender Zaydyn Lockwood held up strongly under pressure and Lachlan Hogan impressed through the middle of the ground.
"It was a great game of footy, it was good to watch and it had a bit of everything,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"It was a phenomenal effort. We made some real fundamental errors in the third quarter, and credit to Murray they looked too fast and dynamic for us, which was similar to what they did to us in the practice match.
"Our captain Dayten really put it on the players at three-quarter time for a better effort in the last quarter and that's what he got.
"We got away with that one, but it's a credit to the players. They've been challenged in both games and they've responded really well."
