Roos boost BFNL credibility after answering early blitz from Bloods' Harvey

KANGAROO Flat delivered a performance to boost its BFNL credibility with a 27-point victory over South Bendigo at Dower Park on Saturday.
The Roos withstood an early barrage from South Bendigo full-forward Brock Harvey and then showed the benefits of a big pre-season in their 18.13 (121) to 15.4 (94) victory.
Kangaroo Flat led by as many as 46 points during the final quarter before the Bloods kicked the final three goals of the match.
The Roos displayed plenty of grit to recover from a 21-point deficit during the first quarter after South Bendigo at one stage led 6.0 to 2.3.
Coming off a nine-goal bag last week, the Bloods' Harvey picked up from where he left off with a scintillating first quarter.
Playing with enormous confidence Harvey made something happen every time he went near the ball and by quarter-time had already booted five goals as the Bloods led 8.0 to 5.6 at the first break.
Three of Harvey's first quarter goals came from marks, while he kicked one from a free kick and his first after crumbing a pack. He would end the game with eight to be the Bloods' best player.
The 13 goals kicked in the first quarter by the two sides included the Roos and Bloods kicking two each inside the opening five minutes in what was a frantic start.
After the Bloods made the early running it was the Roos who assumed control of the contest through the middle two quarters.
The Roos upped the ante with their pressure and gained the clearance and midfield ascendancy, while for the second week in a row recruit Justin Bateson provided a marking highlight with his big pack mark in the goalsquare in the second quarter.
Bateson was a livewire inside 50 for the Roos, kicking five goals, a vital contribution given key forward Angus Grant left the field in the second term with a groin injury.
Growing in confidence as the game wore on and running all over the Bloods with their spread, the Roos kicked seven goals to three across the second and third terms, which included the opening four goals of the third quarter when they made what would prove to be their match-winning move.
From 21 points down during the first term by three quarter-time the Roos built a 15-point lead and then put South Bendigo to the sword kicking six of the first seven goals of the final term before the Bloods - who displayed tremendous accuracy with their 15.4 - kicked three late.
The Roos' midfield cohort headed by recruit Luke Ellings (two goals), skipper Ethan Roberts (two goals) and Kyle Symons led the charge off the back of the ruck work of Toby Roberts and Toby Balcke.
Up forward Harry Whitty provided a big-bodied target and kicked four goals, while the backline held up well after being under siege early in what was the Roos' first win over South Bendigo since 2019.
And after beating Maryborough last week the Roos have strung together back-to-back wins for only the second time since 2019.
After their off-target return of 5.6 in the first term the Roos kicked 13.7 over the final three quarters.
"I thought our effort over four quarters was outstanding today," Kangaroo Flat coach Michael Ellings said.
"The boys brought effort all game and I was really proud of the way they stood up.
"The strength and conditioning work that we put in through the off-season really paid off today. The boys brought a real inner strength and a bit more run today that allowed us to get over the top of them.
"I thought our level of fitness really did become important after half-time, so I was really happy with that."
While the Roos are 2-1 - the first time they are in the positive after three rounds since 2016 - the Bloods are now 1-2 and had key midfield recruit Anthony Zimmerman spend the bulk of the game on the interchange with a tight hamstring in what was an added blow.
"Credit to Kangaroo Flat; their pressure was very good all day and they outnumbered us around the ground," said South Bendigo co-coach Steven Stroobants, who kicked two goals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.