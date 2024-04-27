SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region: APRIL 27

Gisborne 42.21 (273) def Maryborough 2.3 (15).
Kangaroo Flat 18.13 (121) def South Bendigo 15.4 (94).
Golden Square 11.12 (78) def Castlemaine 9.12 (66).
Strathfieldsaye 10.11 (71) def Eaglehawk 9.8 (62).
White Hills 16.15 (111) def Colbinabbin 5.9 (39).
Huntly 13.12 (90) def LBU 8.8 (56).
Leitchville-Gunbower 14.12 (96) def Elmore 7.6 (48).
Bridgewater 29.17 (191) def Inglewood 6.5 (41).
Marong 11.13 (79) def Pyramid Hill 10.11 (71).
BL-Serpentine 24.9 (153) def Newbridge 11.7 (73).
Wedderburn 14.14 (98) def Charlton 6.6 (42).
Sea Lake 19.17 (131) def Wycheproof-Narraport 1.6 (12).
Birchip-Watchem 16.13 (109) def St Arnaud 5.8 (38).
Donald 16.13 (109) def Nullawil 10.10 (70).
Newstead 10.10 (70) def Avoca 8.8 (56).
Carisbrook 23.18 (156) def Campbells Creek 4.1 (25).
Harcourt 13.7 (85) def Dunolly 8.9 (57).
Maldon 22.15 (147) def Maryborough Giants 5.3 (33).
Trentham 20.6 (126) def Navarre 8.14 (62).
