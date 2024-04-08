BFNL 2024 football season preview: Kangaroo Flat

First-time senior coach Michael Ellings has taken on the massive task of rebuilding Kangaroo Flat.
The former army personal trainer has implemented a strict fitness regime at Dower Park this pre-season, and with some key departures, the Roos will definitely need to do the intangibles, such as fitness, very well in 2024.
Last season's top two in the best and fairest, Ryan O'Keefe and Mitch Trewhella, have joined Rochester, while Mitch Collins (Charlton) and Nicholas Keogh (Nullawil) have departed.
Carlton VFL listed player Jack Lefroy highlights the recruits, but after a three-goal performance for the Blues in round two, it's unclear how much we'll see him in the BFNL.
Ellings's son Luke has been a star for Gisborne the past couple of seasons and will provide a much-needed spark around stoppage with his leg speed.
It could be a tough season for the Roos with the glut of senior footy experience that has departed.
But if Ellings can provide some well-overdue stability and get ten to fifteen games into some exciting kids, it will go a long way to putting the club's senior footy program back in the right direction.
YOUR RECRUITING CAMPAIGN WAS HIGHLIGHTED BY JACK LEFROY - HOW MUCH DO YOU EXPECT HIM TO PLAY WITH HIS GOOD START FOR CARLTON'S VFL SIDE?
"Jack definitely wants to come and play with the boys.
"He's obviously very committed to his VFL career but said he'll try to get up as much as possible.
"I think we'll get him for eight to ten games."
YOUR SON LUKE I'D RATE AS THE OTHER MAIN INCLUSION - HE'S HAD A SLIGHTLY INTERUPPTED PRE-SEASON - HOW'S HE TRACKING AHEAD OF ROUND ONE?
"He's returned from his nose surgery very well and is training at full pace and contact.
"He played all three practice matches and kicked nine goals, so he's tracking reasonably well with the role I've forecasted for him, playing both inside and outside in the guts."
THERE HAVE BEEN SOME WELL-DOCUMENTED EXITS - WILL THERE BE A NEED FOR A LOT OF INTERNAL GROWTH TO REPLACE THAT?
"As a collective, we've been working on several different team structures.
"Being able to bring a team-oriented game plan rather than relying on individuals is really important to us.
"Building a strong system will allow players to come in and out and give us more depth than in previous seasons."
WHO WILL BE IN THE STARTING MIX OF YOUR MIDFIELD?
"Toby Roberts will be our main ruckman, picking up from where he left off in 2023, and he's got himself fit plus enhanced his skills drastically since I first saw him 15 weeks ago.
"Luke (Ellings) and Ethan Roberts will be our other main midfielder duo.
"We'll roll Lefroy through when he comes on board, but when he's not available, Jade Mayes will get plenty of minutes.
"Xavier Dingfelder-Hope has come up from the under-18s and impressed in pre-season.
"Justin Bateson and Campbell Smith will split time between forward and midfield."
PEOPLE ARE EXPECTING FLAT TO BE A VERY FIT TEAM THIS SEASON WITH YOUR BACKGROUND IN THE ARMY - HOW WILL THAT COMPLEMENT YOUR GAME PLAN?
"We've been developing a well-structured strength and conditioning program to ensure the boys are in the best shape possible for round one and sustain it throughout 2024.
"We'll actually run another program mid-season to up that level of fitness, but they'll hit round one pretty strong in terms of fitness.
"We're happy with how they ran out the practice matches, including one where we ended with nobody on the bench, and I felt they could have run another quarter."
WHAT WAS PLEASING STRUCTUALLY FROM YOUR PRACTICE MATCHES?
"Our defensive pressure and the way the boys worked back to help defend was excellent.
"On offence, we were able to move the ball quickly and accurately to a fairly settled forward line.
"Harry Whitty, Angus Grant and Dean Waterstone are all back with us and form the crux of our tall forward brigade."
IT'S A CLUB THAT HAS LACKED STABILITY - IS THAT SOMETHING YOUR STRIVING TO PROVIDE FOR THESE BOYS?
"One-hundred per cent.
"We're trying to play as many local players as possible by developing our reserves and under-18s into senior footballers.
"For some of the locals who've left the club, we're maintaining conversations with them to let them know the door is always open should they wish to return."
WE'LL SEE PLENTY OF YOUTH AT DOWER PARK THIS SEASON - WHICH YOUNG FELLAS HAVE HAD GOOD PRE-SEASONS?
"Aaron Nevins and Connor Evans are under-18 players and have been developing very nicely.
"Connor is with the Pioneers but, similar to Lefroy, will play when able.
"Ben Savy, Darcy McClure, and Sam Pitson are all tracking well.
"I haven't seen a lot of Ryan Savy, but I was quite pleased with his practice match performances.
"So, there are some good young players coming through the system who'll play a mixture of under-18s and seniors this season.
"From our reserves Dion Symons, I've been impressed with his commitment to the ball.
"Josh Leersen and Jake Hywood are coming on really strongly, too."
R1 vs Sandhurst (H) - night
R2 vs Maryborough (A)
R3 vs South Bendigo (H)
R4 vs Golden Square (A)
R5 vs Eaglehawk (H)
R6 vs Strathfieldsaye (A)
R7 vs Castlemaine (H)
R8 BYE
R9 vs Gisborne (A)
R10 vs Sandhurst (A)
R11 vs Maryborough (H)
R12 vs South Bendigo (A)
R13 vs Golden Square (H)
R14 vs Eaglehawk (A)
R15 vs Strathfieldsaye (H)
R16 vs Castlemaine (A)
R17 BYE
R18 vs Gisborne (H)
