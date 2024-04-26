Bendigo players ready to strike in historic first home VNL game

Grand finals, association championships and inter-league matches - Ashley Ryan has played in a plethora of big games in her stellar netball career.
While round nine of the Victorian Netball League is not a final, Sunday's championship division clash between the Bendigo Strikers and the Boroondara Express has Ryan just as excited as a season-decider in September.
The Strikers will play their historic first home game at Red Energy Arena - something that the Bendigo netball community has yearned for years.
The thirst for high-level netball in Bendigo is exemplified by the support the Strikers have garnered in such a short time.
A near sell-out crowd will watch the Strikers play the top-of-the-table Boroondara on Sunday and the playing group can't wait to hit the court.
"We had the pre-season game against Boroondara and that gave the girls a little taste of what it's like to play at home,'' Strikers' midcourter Ryan said.
"It's really exciting to have so many local people supporting us.
"The board and all of the people behind the scenes at the Strikers have recruited fantastic coaches and players.
"It's been amazing and we feel super, super lucky. We're building every week, which is something really exciting."
The Betty Thompson Medal winner for the BFNL's best and fairest player in 2019, Ryan was previously forced to travel to Ballarat and Melbourne to play in the VNL.
The opportunity to play for a VNL club in her hometown is a privilege Ryan doesn't take for granted.
"Only having to travel once a week makes it doable when you're working,'' Ryan said.
"Having training locally, you can still work, still play netball and have a life.
"You can have a balanced life and everything is more achievable.
"I know that if we didn't have the Bendigo Strikers a number of the girls wouldn't be able to commit to playing VNL because of the travel twice a week to Melbourne.
"Giving those girls the opportunity to play at the next level is awesome."
In a short time the Strikers have established wonderful team spirit.
Ryan said the club's camaraderie was an offshoot of their country upbringing.
"Being country girls, getting around each other and knowing each other (from BFNL games) makes a big difference,'' Ryan said.
"The addition of Teal Hocking and Milly Brock coming from Tongala and Rochester... they've slotted in easily because they have that country netball feel as well.
"That's something that the Melbourne sides don't have."
The Strikers have a 2-4 record through their first six games, including a 60-45 last-start victory over Western Warriors.
"We're only one or two games out of the top four,'' Ryan said.
"In two or three of the eight rounds we had games where we could have won. Hopefully, as the season goes on we can close those games out and really push for a spot in the finals."
Sunday's 23-and-under clash starts at 2pm, while the championship match follows at 3.30pm
Limited tickets for the double-header are still available via Ticketek.
"I'm surprised by how quickly the local community has got around the Bendigo Strikers,'' Ryan said.
"Having that support behind us on the weekend will, hopefully, help us get another win."
