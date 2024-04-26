Bendigo Advertiser
Updated

Activists plan camp out to save 150-year-old Bendigo bush from planned burn

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 26 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 12:30pm
Friends of the Whipstick Landcare Group members Ken Wellard and Michael Barkla are protesting a planned burn in the Whipstick State Forest. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Friends of the Whipstick Landcare Group members Ken Wellard and Michael Barkla are protesting a planned burn in the Whipstick State Forest. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

UPDATE, 4pm Friday, April 26: The planned burn at Whipstick State Forest will not go ahead on Saturday, April 27 due to unsuitable conditions.

Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

