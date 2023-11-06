Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community
Future Bendigo

Bendigo nature lovers raise concerns for Eltham Copper butterfly

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated November 7 2023 - 7:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The friendship of man and his dog is well known, but have you heard of the friendship between a humble Victorian caterpillar and its ant companions?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.