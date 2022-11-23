Almost 2000 hectares of grass will be slashed across central Victoria as Forest Fire Management Victoria works to control vegetation growth following higher-than average rainfall and flooding during spring.
Crews will slash grass in the areas of Avoca, Bendigo, Castlemaine, Cohuna, Maldon, Echuca, Heathcote, Inglewood, Maryborough, Dunolly, Bealiba, Macedon, Tarnagulla, Rushworth and St Arnaud.
FFMVic senior fuel management officer Jonathan Andrea said weather conditions would be monitored and priority areas targeted to ensure the the greatest reduction in bushfire risk.
"Even though our crews are assisting with flood recovery and response, it is important slashing still happens to protect the community and environment from bushfires this summer," Mr Andrea said.
"Therefore, FFMVic have engaged additional contractors to assist with delivery of this fuel reduction work.
"Due to the floods, there may be rapid regrowth this summer and certain areas may require follow-up treatment."
Mechanical fuel management works such as clearing, mowing, mulching and slashing, are all part of FFM Vic's year-round fuel reduction program to reduce bushfire risk for communities and the environment.
"Reducing bushfire risk is a shared responsibility. Fuel reduction on public land can only do so much," Mr Andrea said.
"Homeowners are encouraged to be prepared for grass and bushfires by cutting long grass regularly, removing leaves and twigs from the yard and clearing space around their house of all flammable materials."
Visit www.ffm.vic.gov.au for more information on preparing your property for bushfire season and managing bushfire risk.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
